Grady County Fairgrounds’ Jamie Jones elected for Young Professionals Steering Committee

Chickasha, Oklahoma is home to many young professionals who help make this community a great place. A critical component to Chickasha is the Grady County Fairgrounds’ resounding success. The various and extensive events it provides grasps both national and international attention. These activities and programs are only successful because of the hard work provided by the staff who work countless hours behind the scenes to ensure everything is presented in the most professional manner. The staff are not only making a name for themselves here, they are gaining traction world-wide!
Recently the Grady County Fairgrounds Director of Marketing and Events, Jamie Jones, was honored for her commitment and dedication. The Young Professionals Steering Committee for the International Association of Fairs and Expositions elected Ms. Jones to sit on its committee. This Association represents all County and State Fairs along with Expositions around the United States, Canada, Europe and even Australia. Only ten individuals hold this position internationally. The IAFE Young Professionals’ mission is to provide a community for young professionals (people under 40) and guide the fair industry’s future through leadership development, mentoring, incentives, education, and idea sharing within the IAFE.
In this position, Jones will advocate for Zone 6 which includes seven states: Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Ms. Jones’ extensive experience as the Grady County Fairgrounds Director of Marketing and Events for seven years will assist in her position on the committee. Jamie Jones is also responsible for contributing to the continued success of the Grady County Free Fair. In addition to managing the Fair, she is also a past graduate of Leadership Chickasha, a Chickasha Chamber Ambassador and currently sits on the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Executive Board. Ms. Jones is a lifelong resident of Grady County where she still resides with her husband, Kyle. In her spare time she shows horses on a world level, hikes as much as she can, and is a professional photographer. Ms. Jones’ active roles within Chickasha both professionally and personally provide her with the necessary knowledge and value to offer great insight into this exclusive committee.
