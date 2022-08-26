The variety of still exhibits at the Grady County Fair ranges from cacti to cat quilts.
The still exhibits are a long-lived tradition. Residents from around the county submit their best to be judged at the fair every August. Saturday is the last day to browse the exhibits.
Please see winners and placements below, provided by Lori Reed.
OHCE Results:
OHCE Complete Exhibit: 1st – Ninnekah, 2nd – Friend, 3rd – SpringCreek, 4th – Lucile Blue Bonnet, 5th – Rural Neighbors
OHCE Educational Exhibit Blue – Friend-Lucile Blue Bonnet-Ninnekah-Rural Neighbors-SpringCreek
OHCE Home Management
Cross Stitch or Embroidery Item
Blue-Friend
Misc. Needlework
Blue-SpringCreek
Crochet Item for The Home
Blue-Lucile-Blue Bonnet-Rural Neighbors
Knitted Item for The House
Red-Friend
Small Pieced and Quilted Item or Pre-Printed Quilted Item
Blue Friend-Ninnekah-SpringCreek
Wooden Accessory Item
Ninnekah-SpringCreek
Kitchen Accessories
Blue-Rural Neighbors Red- Lucille-Blue Bonnet
Refinished or Finished New Wood or Metal Furniture
Blue-Ninnekah Red-Lucille- Blue Bonnet
Scrapbook
Blue-Rural Neighbors
OHCE Clothing Exhibits
Sportswear
Blue-Lynita Nelson-Friend
Sleepwear-Adult or Child
Blue-Patsy Linn-Lucille Blue Bonnet Red-Cynthia Walker-Friend All Others-Jyme Tiner Rural Neighbors White - Lorraine Keck SpringCreek- Pink
Child’s Washable Garment Age 2-6
Blue- Shirley Burns-Ninnekah Red Jan Gonzalez Friend All Others Patsy Linn Lucille Blue Bonnet-White
Child’s Washable Garment, Age 7-12
Blue Elaine Bitsche Friend Red Pam Stokes Rural Neighbors
Pieced, Quilted or Recycled Garment
Blue- Anita Moydell -Lucille Blue Bonnet Red Dorothy Burk-Spring Creek
Hand Knitted Garment
Blue -Ninnekah-Louise VanderLught
Embellished Garment
Blue- Lorraine Keck-SpringCreek Red Jyme Tiner-Rural Neighbors All Others Cassidy Standridge-Lucille Bluebonnet-White
Purse Blue
Kim Custer -SpringCreek Red- Patty Ennen-Friend All Others Pam Stokes-Rural Neighbors Joann Chamberlain-Ninnekah
OHCE Food Preservation
Blue Friend-Lucile-Blue Bonnet-Red Ninnekah-Rural Neighbors-SpringCreek
Open Class Results
Best In Show Gardening
4H & Open Class Crops Combined -Konner Shebester-Large Tomatoes
Home Gardening
Vegetables
Potatoes, Yellow, White, or russet
1st Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Kara Pettijohn
Potatoes, Red
1st Konner Shebester
Okra
1st Maretta Rogers – 2nd Konner Shebester - 3rd Jessie McCallister
Onions, Yellow
1st Joyce Stockton – 2nd Darrold Courtney – 3rd Sharron Courtney
Onions, White
1st Coralei Nelson – 2nd Oscar Nelson – 3rd Georgia Nelson
Onions, Red
1st Coralei Nelson – 2nd Oscar Nelson
Squash, Winter, Butternut
1st Oscar Nelson
Squash, Winter, Other
1st Ben Tindle
Squash, Summer Zucchini
1st Ben Tindle
Squash, Summer, Yellow Straight Neck
Kambrie Keller
Squash, Summer, Yellow Crook Neck
1st Trinity Keller
Sweet Potatoes
1st Patsy Linn
Pepper, Jalapeno
1st Maretta Rogers – 2nd Jessie McCallister
Pepper Sweet Bell Pepper
1st Konner Shebester – 2nd Jyme Tiner
Pepper, Sweet Banana Pepper
1st Jessie McCallister
Tomatoes, Large Type
1st Konner Shebester
Tomatoes, Cherry Type
1st Trinity Keller – 2nd Sharon Courtney – 3rd David Courtney
Watermelon Oblong
1st Kambrie Keller
Misc. Vegetables
1st Coralei Nelson – 2nd Georgia Nelson – 3rd Oscar Nelson
Pears, Plate of Five
1st Abby Pettijohn
Misc. Fruit
1st Sharon Courtney
Open Class Flower Show
Foliage Plant (Croton)
Senior 1st Place Abby Pettijohn – Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun
Foliage Plant (Dumbcane)
Adult 1st Place Shirley Burns
Foliage Plant (Dracaena)
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Eddie Rathbun
Foliage Plant (Rubber Plant)
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Shirley Burns
Foliage Plant (Philodendron)
Junior 1st Place Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Place Lindley Lee
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun - 2nd Place Marcia Terry
Foliage Plant (Any Other Foliage Plant)
Junior 1st Place Chloe King
Adult 1st Place Pat King
Potted Flowering Plant (African Violet)
Junior 1st Place Keegan Wallace
Adult 1st Place Judy Atkins – 2nd Place Lynn Heck
Potted Flowering Plant (Begonia)
Junior 1st Place Nathan Pettijohn
Potted Flowering Plant (Any Other Flowering Plant)
Junior 1st Place Kara Pettijohn
Senior 1st Place Abby Pettijohn
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Shirley Burns
Cacti-Under 6”
Junior 1st Place Coralei Nelson – 2nd Place Nathan Pettijohn – 3rd Place Kara Pettijohn
Senior 1st Place Sara Dunn – 2nd Place Alex Dunn – 3rd Place Abby Pettijohn
Adult 1st Place Shirley Burnes
Cati-Over6”
Junior 1st Place Kara Pettijohn – 2nd Place Brain Dunn
Adult 1st Place Dorothy Burks – 2nd Place Linda Rathbun – 3rd Place Amanda Brown
Succulent-Under 10”
Junior 1st Place Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Place Chloe King – 3rd Place Lindley Lee
Senior 1st Place Sara Dunn
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Eddie Rathbun
Succulent- Over 10”
Junior 1st Place Kara Pettijohn – 2nd Landry Lee
Senior 1st Place Maggie Evans
Adult 1st Place Pat King
Hanging Baskets (Asparagus Fern)
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Eddie Rathbun
Hanging Baskets (Airplane/Spider Plant)
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun
Hanging Baskets (Swedish Ivy)
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun
Hanging Baskets (Philodendrons)
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Amanda Brown
Hanging Baskets (Any Other)
Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun
Potted Plants (Ornamental Pepper)
Adult 1st Place Basil Reed
Potted Plants (Herb)
Adult 1st Place Basil Reed
Potted Plants (Several Varieties Combined)
Adult 1st Place Jyme Tiner
Potted Plants (Unique Potted Plant)
Adult 1st Place Pat King – 2nd Place Linda Rathbun
Potted Plants (Any Other Potted Plant)
Junior 1st Place Chloe King
Senior 1st Place Sara Dunn
Adult 1st Place Shirley Burns
Floral Arrangement (Artificial) Vertical
Adult 1st Place Ruby Brush
Floral Arrangement (Fresh) Vertical
Adult 1st Place Marcia Terry
Wreath Large
Junior 1st Place Eastn Witt
Adult 1st Place Peggy Eiss
Wall Or Door Swags-Large
1st Place Cynthia Walker
Cut Flowers (Rose)
Junior 1st Place Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn – 3rd Place Ryder Drennan
Senior 1st Place Emma Young – 2nd Place Abby Pettijohn
Adult 1st Place Sharon Courtney 2nd Place Terri Moorman
Cut Flowers (Zinnia)
Junior 1st Place Olivia Lewis – 2nd Place Ryder Drennan – 3rd Place Rush Lewis
Adult 1st Place Marla Tharp – 2nd Place Judi Atkins – 3rd Place Marcia Terry
Cut Flowers (Marigold)
Adult 1st Place Marla Tharp – 2nd Place Terri Moorman – 3rd Place Sharon Courtney
Flowers (Mic.)
Junior 1st Place Rush Lewis – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn – 3rd Place Nathan Pettijohn
Senior 1st Place Abby Pettijohn
Adult 1st Place Marla Tharp – 2nd Place Terri Moorman – 3rd Place George Tiner
Dish Garden Of Plant Life
Junior 1st Place Audryanna Brown – 2nd
Senior 1st Place Charramaiynne Brown
+Adult 1st Place Amanda Brown
Open Class Food Preparation -Adult
Loaf Of Bread (White)
1st Shirley Burns
Loaf Of Bread (Whole Wheat)
1st Place Shirley Burns
White Rolls
1st Place Shirley Burns – 2nd Place Roberta Hinkle
Sweet Rolls
1st Place Roberta Hinkle – 2nd Place Shirley Burns
Misc. Yeast Bread
1st Place Shirley Burns – 2nd Place Lynita Nelson
Loaf of Nut Bread
1st Place Peggy Eiss – 2nd Place Karl Eiss – 3r Place Terri Moorman
Loaf of Fruit Bread
1st Jyme Tiner
Misc. Quick Bread
1st Jyme Tiner – 2nd Place Terri Moorman
Peanut Brittle
1st Place Debbie Brown
Rolled or Cut Cookies
1st Place Terri Moorman – 2nd Place Melissa Ashford
Drop Cookies
1st Jyme Tiner – 2nd Place Shirley Burns – 3rd Place Terri Moorman
Bar Cookies
1st Place Debbie Brown
Pound Cake
1st Place Shirley Burns
Layer Cake
1st Shirley Burns
Misc. Cake
1st Shirley Burns
Gluten Free Cookies
1st Shirley Burns
Open Class Food Preservation
Canned Fruits
Peaches
1st Place Karl Eiss – 2nd Place Jyme Tiner – 3rd Place Peggy Eiss
Canned Vegetables
Beans, Snap/Green (No Fancy Pack)
1st Place Kandice Doan – 2nd Place Debbie Brown – 3rd Place Elaine Drennan
Corn
2nd Place Kandice Doan
Soup Mixture
1st Place Elaine Drennan
Tomatoes
1st Place Elaine Drennan – 2nd Place Debbie Brown – 3rd Place Peggy Eiss
Tomato Juice
1st Place Sharon Courtney – 2nd Place Elaine Drennan
Pickles
Beat Pickles
1st Place Lynita Nelson
Bread & Butter Pickles
1st Sharon Courtney
Cucumber Dill
1st Addison Strandridge – 2nd Place Danial Fulton – 3rd Place Kandice Doan
Cucumber (Sweet)
1st Place Daniel Doan
Picante Sauce
1st Place Elaine Drennan
Salsa
1st Place Debbie Brown – 2nd Place Sharon Courtney – 3rd Place Karl Eiss
Pickled Okra
1st Place Kambrie Keller
Relish
1st Place Jyme Tiner – 2nd Place Peggy Eiss – 3rd Place Merissa McDermett
Any Other Pickle
1st Place Patsy Linn – 2nd Place Daniel Fulton – 3rd Place Debbie Brown
Preserves
Preserves
1st Place Sharon Courtney – 2nd Place Georgia Nelson – 3rd Place Bergundy Nelson
Jelly – Grape
1st Place Georgia Nelson – 2nd Place Bergundy Nelson – 3rd Place Lynita Nelson
Jelly – Plum
1st Place Melissa Ashford – 2nd Place Kandice Doan
Jelly – Blackberry
1st Kandice Doan – 2nd Amanda Nickels
Jelly – Apple
1st Place Amanda Nickels
Fruit Butter
1st Place Jyme Tiner – 2nd Place Amanda Nickels
Fruit Jam
1st Place Lynita Nelson – 2nd Place Elaine Bitsche
Dehydration
Dehydration – Any Type Fruit
1st Place Georgia Nelson – 2nd Place Amanda Nickels – 3rd Place Jyme Tiner
Dehydration – Any Type Vegetable
1st Place Hayden Ladyman – 2nd Place Amanda Brown
Dehydration – Any Type Herb
1st Place Bergundy Nelson
Open Class Art Division
Oil Painting
1st Place Charramaiyne Brown
Acrylic Painting
1st Place Sharon Courtney – 2nd Place Marcia Terry -3rd Place Maggie Evans
Watercolor Painting
1st Place Sharon Courtney -3rd Place Charramaiyne Brown
Graphite
1st Place Marla Tharp -2nd Place Peggy Eiss -3rd Place Charramaiyne Brown
Fused Glass –Jewelry
2nd Place Sage Payne
Mosaic Art - Outdoor Mosaic Art
1st Place Charramaiyne Brown – 2nd Place Amanda Brown
Open Class All Other Art Division
Dolls
1st Place Peggy Eiss
Decorated Baskets
1st Place Peggy Eiss
Miscellaneous Craft
1st Place Kelvie Thrasher – 2nd Place Gordonna Snow – 3rd Place Charramaiyne Brown
Decorated Wood Item
1st Place Sharon Courtney
Small Wood Crafted Item (18 Inches and Smaller)
1st Place Dorothy Burks – 2nd Place Jyme Tiner
Large Wood Crafted Item (Over 18 Inches)
1st Place Lee VanderLugt – 2nd Place Karl Eiss
Open Class – Photography
Nature
1st Place Littleton Fowler – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown – 3rd Place Allura Killman
Action
1st Place Claire Janssen – 2nd Place Littleton Fowler – 3rd Place Marcia Terry
Landscape
1st Place Sammie Mc Lendon – 2nd Place Claire Janssen – 3rd Place Alexandraya Brown
People
1st Place Littleton Fowler – 2nd Place Claire Janssen – 3rd Place Brenda Davidson
Black And White
1st Littleton Fowler – 2nd Place Sammie McLendon 3rd Molly Williamson
Misc.
1st Place Claire Janssen – 2nd Place Brenda Davidson 3rd Place Sammie McLendon
Open Class – Junior Division – Ages 9-14
Paintings-Oil or Acrylic
1st Place Brooklynn Lacy – 2nd Place Olivia Evans – 3rd Place Chris Rice
Picture – Pencil or Charcoal
1st Place Brooklynn Lacy – 2nd Place Katie Jones – 3rd Place Chloe King
Pastels or Chalk
1st Place Melissa Smith – 2nd Place Chloe King – 3rd Place Rossalyn Doan
Wood Accessory
1st Place Kambria Keller – 2nd Place Ava Johnson
Leathercraft
1st Place Mesa Payne – 2nd Place Camryn Castrellon
Photography
Nature
1st Place Katie Jones
Action
1st Place Katie Jones
Landscape
1st Place Brooklyn Lacy – 2nd Place Katie Jones
People
1st Place Molly Williamson – 2nd Place Katie Jones
Black And White
1st Place Katie Jones
Miscellaneous
1st Place Brooklynn Lacy – 2nd Place Katie Jones – 3rd Place Molly Williamson
Rolled or Cut Cookies (3)
1st Place Kara Pettijohn
Drop Cookies (3)
1st Place Lilly Ravan – 2nd Place Ava Johnson
Bar Cookies (3)
1st Place Camryn Castrellon
Misc. Cookies (3)
1st Place Gairick King
Yeast Bread (Loaf of White or Wheat)
1st Place Olivia Evans
Quick Bread (Loaf or 3 Muffins)
1st Place Camryn Castrellon – 2nd Place Georgia Nelson
Misc. Bread
1st Place Camryn Castrellon
Cupcakes (Decorated or Plain)
1st Place Ava Johnson
Open Class Clothing Division
Decorated Clothing Item
1st Place Charramaiyne Brown
Tailored Garment
1st Place Pam Stokes 2nd Place Shirley Burns
Women’s Dress
1st Place Shirley Burns – 2nd Place Peggy Eiss
Sleepwear, Adult or Child
1st Place Peggy Eiss – 2nd Jyme Tiner
Child’s Garment (6-12)
1st Place Shirley Burns
Knitted Garment
1st Place Brenda Bradford
Crocheted Garment
1st Place Patty Lopez – 2nd Place Kandice Doan
Sportswear or Active Sportswear
1st Place Pam Stokes
Knitwear
1st Place Peggy Eiss
Misc. Clothing And Wearable Craft
1st Place Kandice Doan – 2nd Place Gordona Snow
Open Class 8 & Under
Craft
Fabric/Yarn Craft
1st Place Coralei Nelson – 2nd Finley Morgan 3rd Place Audryanna Brown
Wood Craft
1st Place Everly Couch – 2nd Place Trinity Keller
Bead Craft
1st Place Laramie Sparks - 2nd Place Everly Couch – 3rd Place Audryannah Brown
Misc.
1st Place Jace Payne – 2nd Place Audryannah Brown – 4th Place Coralei Nelson
Sewing Article
Pot Holder
1st Place Coralei Nelson
Misc.
coralei Nelson
Art
Painting Acrylic
1st Place Everly Couch – 2nd Place Eduardo Varela – 3rd Place Clara Williamson 4th Place Kinsley Comer
Finger Painting or Water Color
1st Place Coralei Nelson – 2nd Place Eduardo Varlea – 3rd Place Madison King
Drawing
1st Place Coralei Nelson – 2nd Place Clara Williamson -3rd Place Caleb Williamson 4th Place Eduardo Varela
Photography
1st Place Laramie Sparks – 2nd Place Finley Morgan
Misc. Art
1st Place Trinity Keller – 2nd Place Finley Morgan – 3rd Place Audryannah Brown- 4th Place Coralei Nelson
Food Preparation
Cookies
1st Place Eduardo Varela – 2nd Place Nathan Pettijohn – 3rd Place Isabelle Doan – 4th Place Madison King
Brownies
1st Place Finley Morgan – 2nd Place Eduardo Varela – 3rd Place Kareah Cox
Cupcakes
1st Place Laramie Sparks – 2nd Place Eduardo Verela
Misc. Cooking
1st Place Coralei Nelson
4-H Results
Section 4303 Expressive Arts
Fine Art-Pencil, Charcoal, Ink Pastels, Chalk
1st Place Ellen Williamson – 2nd Place Ben Williamson – 3rd Place Anastasia McLamb
Fine Art-Water Color
1st Place Molly Williamson -2nd Place Ava Mitchell – 3rd Place Anastasia McLamb
Fine Art-Oil or Acrylic
1st Place Molly Williamson – 2nd Place Abby Tindle – 3rd Place Ellen Williamson
Pottery-Original Design From Clay Using A Process of Hand Molding or a Potters Wheel
1st Place Ava Adair Mitchell -2nd Place Samatha Dibbern - 3rd Place Olivis Evans
Nature Craft – Article Made from Natural Materials Including Weaving or Basket Making
1st Place Molly Sayler – 2nd Place Matty Tindle
Bread Craft Article
1st Place Eastn Witt – 2nd Place Georgia Nelson – 3rd Place Ava Mitchell
Leathercraft – Kit
1st Olivia Evans
Leathercraft – Original Design
1st Rozalyn Doan – 2nd Place Curtis McDermott - 3rd Place Merissa McDermott
Hand Crafted Wax Candle
1st Place Olivia Evans
Puppet
1st Place Molly Williamson – 2nd Place Ellen Williamson
Paper Craft
1st Place Ava Mitchell – 2nd Place Hayden Ladyman – 3rd Place Ellen Williamson
Plastic Craft- Includes but Not Limited To Lego Art
1st Place Michael Stewart – 2nd Place Hayden Ladyman – 3rd Pace Eastn Witt
Duct Tape Craft
1st Place Olivia Evans – 2nd Mellissa Smith – 3rd Place Matty Tindle
Miscellaneous
1st Place Mesa Payne – 2nd Place Ava Mitchell – 3rd Place Abby Tindle
Section 4308 4-H Food Science and Nutrition
Food Preparation
Level Two- Grades 3-5
Three (3) Muffins
1st Place Abby Roberts – 2nd Place Aubrey Wilson
Three (3) Rolled Biscuits
1st Place Molly Seyler – 2nd Place Olivia Evans
Three (3) Baked Drop Cookies
1st Place Marissa McDermott – 2nd Place Abby Roberts – 3rd Place Camryn Castrellon
Level Three- Grades 6-8
One-Half Loaf of Any Yeast Bread
1st Place Georgia Nelson
Three (3) Yeast Cinnamon Rolls
1st Place Curtis McDermott
Three (3) Rolled Sugar -Type Cookies
1st Kara Pettijohn – 2nd Place Makenzie Clodfelter
Level Two – Grades 3-5
One (1) Pint or Half (1/2) Pint Jar of Jam or Jelly
1st Place Kareah Cox – 2nd Place Marissa McDermott
On (1) Pint of Half (1/2) Pint of Salsa/Picante Sauce
1st Place Ryder Drennan -2nd Place Hayden Ladyman
Level Three-Grades 6-8 Dried Fruit
1st Place Georgia Nelson
Diversity Exhibits
Level Two-Grades 3-5
Educational Poster Based on Breads or Cheese of Another Country or Countries
1st Place Eastn Witt
Level Three & Four-Grades 6-12
Educational Poster-Foods from Another Culture
1st Place Kensli Stroud – 2nd Place Maggie Evans
Section 4311 4-H Electric Exhibit
Electric Projects (Grades 3-7)
1st Place Nathan Pettijohn
Electronics/Lightings Selection Poster (Grades 8-12)
1st Place Maggie Evans
Wood Science and Industrial Arts
Senior Level (Grades 8-12)
Woodcraft – Original Design
1st Place Alexandraya Brown
Beginning Level (Grades 3-5)
Section 4313 4-H Wood Science and Industrial Arts
Puzzle or Game
1st Place Hayden Ladyman
Spice, What-Not or Small Shelves
1st Place Nathan Pettijohn
Book Ends
1st Place Raylee Roberts – 2nd Place Nathan Pettijohn
Miscellaneous
1st Place Nathan Pettijohn
Advanced Level (Grades 9-12
Miscellaneous
1st Place Abby Pettijohn
Refinished Item
1st Place Maggie Evans
Metalwork
Senior (Grades 8-12)
Embossed, Tooled, Etched
1st Place Alexandraya Brown – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown
Gas Shielded Welding
1st Place Rocky Byrd
Section 4314 Shooting Sports
Junior Division (Grades 3-7_
Archery
1st Place Mesa Payne – 2nd Place Eastn Witt
.22 Rifle
1at Place Xander Stroud
Senior Division (Grades 8-12)
Archery Safety
1st Place Charramaiyne Brown
All Other Discipline Safety
1st Place Ben Tindle
Archery
Alexandraya Brown
Hunting and Wildlife
1st Place Ben Tindle
Section 4316 - Forestry
Three Leaf Exhibits
Grades 3-5
Collection Of 10 Leaves From Threes Native to Oklahoma
1st Place Hayden Ladyman
Self-Determined Exhibit
Grades 8-12
1st Place Maggie Evans
Section 4318 4-H Wildlife
Junior (Grades 3-7
Fifteen (15) Different Kinds of Plants, Trees or Shrubs Known to Provide Food or Cover For Wildlife, Mounted on Food and Cover Cards
1st Place Hayden Ladyman
Self-Determined Jr.
1st Place Gauge Ratzlaff – 2nd Place Ellen Williamson – 3rd Place Clay Mitchell
4-H Fisheries
Junior (Grades 3-7)
Display Board Showing Steps In Tying Two (2) Kinds of Fishing Knot Used in Tying Line or Leaders
1st Place Kara Pettijohn
Self-Determined Fish Project
1st Place Gauge Ratzlaff – 2nd Place Eastn Witt
Senior (Grades 8-12)
Self-Determined Fish Project
1st Place Kenlynn Chaney
4-H Bird
Junior (Grades 3-7)
Display A Single Unit Bird House, Home Constructed
1st Place Ryder Drennan – 2nd Place Lindsay Spray
Wildflower Study
Junior (Grades 3-7)
Poster Showing Parts of a Wildflower Blossom
1st Place Hayden Ladyman
Section 4319 4-H Environmental Stewardship
Junior (Grades 3-7)
Recycled Item
1st Place Olivia Evans – 2nd Place Ryder Drennan – 3rd Place Hayes Devine
Recycled Item (Grades 8-12)
1st Place Sage Payne
Section 4324 Horticulture Terrariums
(Grades 9-12)
Individual Self-Directed Environmental Stewardship Project (All Grades)
(Grades 9-12)
1st Place Alexandreya Brown
Section 4324 Horticulture
Terrariums
Grades 3-5
1st Place Hayden Ladyman
Grades 6-8
1st Place Georgia Nelson
Grades 9-12
1st Place Alexandraya Brown – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown
4-H Crops Section 4320
Crops In Our Lives Poster Exhibit - Grades 3-5
1st Place Ava Mitchell – 2nd Place Gauge Ratzlaff
Section 4325 Companion Animals
Junior Division Grades 3-7
Companion Animal Poster
1st Place Savanna Louge – 2nd Place Eastn Witt
Senior Division Grades 8-12
Companion Animals Poster
1st Place Emma Louge – 2nd Place Alexandraya Brown
Companion Animal Single Photo Entry
1st Place Alexandraya Brown
Other Companion Animal Item
1st Place Sage Payne
Section 4300 Communication Arts
Beginner (Grades 3-5)
Class 1 - 4-H promotional poster designed to recruit 4-H members, volunteers, promote any 4-H event or promote 4-H project.
1st Place Rozalyn Doan – 2nd Place Laundrie Hughes – 3rd Place Olivia Evans
Class 2 Poster designed to promote 4-H and use the national champaign “4-H Grows Here”.
1st Place Ava Mitchell – 2nd Place Clay Mitchell – 3rd Place Olivia Evans
Class 4 – 4-H promotional poster designed to recruit 4-h members, volunteers, promote any 4-h event or promote 4-H event or promote 4-H project.
1st Place Kara Pettijohn
Advanced (Grades 9-12)
Class 7 – 4-H promotional poster designed to recruit 4-H members, volunteers, promote any 4-H event or promote any 4-H project.
1st Place Alexandraya Brown – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown – 3rd Place Jessie McCallister
Class 8 – Poster designed to promote 4-H and use the national campaign “4-H Grows Here”.
1st Place Maggie Evans
Section 4301 Educational Booth Display
Educational Both Display
Class 1 Educational Booth Display (other than community service or “4-H Grows Here”.)
1st Place Horse Club – 2nd Place Shelby Kelsey – 3rd Place Jeremiah Lam
Class 3 Display using national campaign “4-H Grows Here”.)
1st Place Shelby Kelsey – 2nd Place Gauge Ratzlaff
Section 4302 4-H Photography
Level 1 Focus on Photography
Junior Class (Grades 3-7)
Photos one From Each Category: People, Animals, Plant Life & Scenery
1st Place Molly Seyler
4 Photos of People Doing Different Things
1st Place Molly Williamson
4 Otherwise Outstanding Photos Showing Common Mistakes
1st Nathan Pettijohn
Series of 4 Photos Telling A Story
1st Place Kareah Cox
Best Individual Photo Made This Year
1st Place Samantha Dibbern – 2nd Place Ellen Williamson – 3rd Place Molly Seyler
Senior Class (Grades 8-12)
4 photos, One From Each of The Categories: Animals, Plant Life & Scenery
1st Place Charramaiyne Brown – 2nd Place Gunner Morgan
4 Photos of People Doing Different Things
1st Place Gunner Morgan
Series of 4 Photos Telling a Story
1st Place Gunner Morgan
Best Individual Photo Made This Year
1st Place Abby Pettijohn – 2nd Place Shane Williamson
Level 2 Controlling The Image
Junior Class (Grades 3-7)
Best Individual Photo Made This Year
1st Place Abby Tindle
Senior (Grades 8-12)
Best Individual Photo Made This Year
1st Place Claire Janssen – 2nd Place Shane Williamson
Level 3 Mastering Photography
A Landscape or Nature Photos
1st Place Alexandraya Brown
Best Individual Photo Made This Year
1st Place Alexandraya Brown
Section 4303 4-H Expressive Arts
Senior (Grades 8-12)
Fine Art-Pencil, Charcoal, In, Pastels, Chalk
1st Place Kenlynn Chaney – 2nd Place Shane Williamson – 3rd Place Calista Castrellon
Fine Art-Water Color
1st Place Katie Jones – 2nd Place Kenlynn Chaney – 3rd Place Calsita Castrellon
Fine Art Oil or Acrylic
1st Place Maggie Evans – 2nd Place Sara Dunn – 3rd Place Calista Castrellon
Pottery-Original Design Made From Clay Using A Process of Hand Molding or a Potters Wheel
1st Place Kenlynn Chaney – 2nd Place Katie Jones – 3rd Place Maggie Evans
Print Process Article- Block printing and Other Printing Methods
1st Place Sage Payne
Bread Craft Article
1st Place Alexandraya Brown – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown – 3rd Place Sage Payne
Leather-Kit
1st Sage Payne
Leathercraft Original Design
1st Place Sage Payne – 2nd Place Calista Castrellon – 3rd Place Makenzie Coldfelter
Hand Crafted Wax Candle
1st Place Maggie Evans
Handcrafted Gel Candle
1st Place Kenlynn Chaney – 2nd Place Maggie Evans
Paper Craft
1st Place Charramaiyne Brown
Plastic Craft-Includes but Not Limited to Lego Art
1st Place Emma Young
Duct Tape Craft
1st Place Charramaiyne Brown
Miscellaneous
1st Place Calista Castrellon – 2nd Place Sage Payne – 3rd Place Katie Jones
Section 4304 Science and Technology Division
Flat Flyer
Juniors
1st Place Brian Dunn
Seniors
1st Place Abby Pettijohn – 2nd Place Makenzie Clodfelter
Power Point Presentation
Juniors
1st Place Rozalyn Doan
Seniors
1st Place Charramaiyne Brown
Poster
Juniors
1st Place Molly Williamson – 2nd Place Eastn Witt
Seniors
1st Place Charramiyne Brown
Hand Drawn Map
Juniors
1st Place Ben Williamson
Seniors
Shane Williamson
4-H Design & Construction Section 4306
(Grades 6-8)
Fashion Garment or Accessory
1st Place Brileigh Durgin – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn
(Grades 9-12)
One-Piece Lined or Unlined Garment
1st Place Maggie Evans
Interior Design & Construction
(Grades 3-5)
Home Accent Bedroom
1st Place Aubrey Wilson
Recycled/Upcycled Furniture
1st Place Olivia Evans
Designed Storyboard
1st Place Maggie Evans
Recycled/Upcycled Furniture
1st Place Maggie Evans
4-H Design & Construction Section 4306
Hobbies/Textile Design & Construction
(Grades 3-6)
Decorative Textile Technique
1st Place Olivia Evans
Textile Fabric Creation
1st Place Kara Pettijohn – 2nd Place Ellen Williamson – 3rd Place Maggie Evans
Art By Hand
1st Place Olivia – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn
Repurposed Textile Creation
1st Place Olivia Evans
Grades 7-12
Textile Fabric Creation
2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown
Needle Art by Hand
1st Place Georgia Nelson
Hand Pieced and/or Hand Appliqued Item Finished With hand Quilting
1st Place Brian Dunn
Section 4307 Babysitting/Child Care
Junior (Grades 3-7)
Basic First Aid Kit
1st Place Hayden Ladyman – 2nd Place Clay Mitchell
Section 4312 Model Rocketry
Junior Division (Grades 3-7)
Poster Showing The Parts of a Model Rocket
1st Place Olivia Evans
Model Rocket Made From a Kit
1st Place Nathan Pettijohn
Poster on Any Other Topic Pertaining to Rocketry
1st Place Ben Williamson
Senior Division (Grades 8-12)
Poster or Display Showing the Parts of a Model Rocket
1st Place Maggie Evans
Entomology Natural Sciences Division Section 4315
Extracted Honey, One-Pint Jar
1st Place Georgia Nelson
Section 4322 4-H Home Gardening
Potatoes, Yellow, White or Russet, 3 Specimens
1st Abby Pettijohn
Potatoes, Red, 3 Specimens
1st Ryder Drennan – 2nd Kara Pettijohn – 3rd Abby Pettijohn
Okra, 6 Pods
1st Place Ryder Drennan – 2nd Place Jessie McCallister – 3rd Place Kara Pettijohn
Onions, Yellow, 3 Specimens
1st Place Georgia Nelson – 2nd Place Ryder Drennan -3rd Place Kara Pettijohn
Onions, White, 3 Specimens
1st Place Georgia Nelson
Onions, Red, 3 Specimens
1st Place Georgia Nelson
Squash, Winter, Other
1st Place Ben Tindle
Squash, Summer, Zucchini, 2 Specimens
1st Place Kara Pettijohn
Squash, Summer, Yellow Strait Neck, 2 Specimens
1st Place Nathan Pettijohn
Pepper, Jalapeno, 5 Specimens
1at place Abby Pettijohn – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn – 3rd Place Ryder Drennan
Pepper, Other Hot Pepper, 5 Specimens
1st Ryder Drennan – 2nd Place Dannlyan Rodriguez -3rd Place Curtis McDermott
Pepper, Sweet Bell Pepper, 5 Specimens
1st Place Ryder Drennan
Pepper, Banana Pepper, 5 Specimens
1st Place Ryder Drennan -2nd Place Marissa McDermott -3rd Place Dannlyan Rodrigues
Tomatoes, Large Type, 5 Specimens
1st Place Ryder Drennan
Tomatoes, Cherry Type (1 ½ “ or Less In Diameter), 5 Specimens
1st Place Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Place kara Pettijohn -3rd Place Jessie McCallister
Pears, Plate of Five
1st Place Nathan Pettijohn -2nd Place Kara Pettijohn
Home Garden Food Basket
J.R. Division (Grades 3-7)
1st Place Ryder Drennan
Cloverbuds
Participants
Finley Morgan
Laramie Sparks
Jordan Gonzales
Izabelle Doan
Audreyannah Brown
Karsyn Sawatzsky
Embery Sawatzsky
Shawn Winkler
Zoey Grissam
Gracie Dorsey
Caleb Williamson
Clara Williamson
Maddie Ladyman
Eduardo Varela
Dillion Ravan
Clara Basford
William Dunn
Nelson Schrock
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.