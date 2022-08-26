The variety of still exhibits at the Grady County Fair ranges from cacti to cat quilts. 

The still exhibits are a long-lived tradition. Residents from around the county submit their best to be judged at the fair every August. Saturday is the last day to browse the exhibits. 

Please see winners and placements below, provided by Lori Reed. 

OHCE Results: 

OHCE Complete Exhibit: 1st – Ninnekah, 2nd – Friend, 3rd – SpringCreek, 4th – Lucile Blue Bonnet, 5th – Rural Neighbors

OHCE Educational Exhibit  Blue – Friend-Lucile Blue Bonnet-Ninnekah-Rural Neighbors-SpringCreek

OHCE Home Management

Cross Stitch or Embroidery Item

Blue-Friend  

 Misc. Needlework

Blue-SpringCreek

Crochet Item for The Home

Blue-Lucile-Blue Bonnet-Rural Neighbors

Knitted Item for The House

Red-Friend

 Small Pieced and Quilted Item or Pre-Printed Quilted Item

Blue Friend-Ninnekah-SpringCreek

Wooden Accessory Item

Ninnekah-SpringCreek

 Kitchen Accessories

Blue-Rural Neighbors  Red- Lucille-Blue Bonnet 

Refinished or Finished New Wood or Metal Furniture

Blue-Ninnekah Red-Lucille- Blue Bonnet

Scrapbook

Blue-Rural Neighbors

OHCE Clothing Exhibits

Sportswear

Blue-Lynita Nelson-Friend

Sleepwear-Adult or Child

Blue-Patsy Linn-Lucille Blue Bonnet Red-Cynthia Walker-Friend All Others-Jyme Tiner Rural Neighbors White - Lorraine Keck SpringCreek- Pink

Child’s Washable Garment Age 2-6

Blue- Shirley Burns-Ninnekah Red Jan Gonzalez Friend All Others Patsy Linn Lucille Blue Bonnet-White

Child’s Washable Garment, Age 7-12

Blue Elaine Bitsche Friend  Red Pam Stokes Rural Neighbors

Pieced, Quilted or Recycled Garment

Blue- Anita Moydell -Lucille Blue Bonnet  Red Dorothy Burk-Spring Creek 

Hand Knitted Garment

Blue -Ninnekah-Louise VanderLught

Embellished Garment

Blue- Lorraine Keck-SpringCreek  Red Jyme Tiner-Rural Neighbors  All Others  Cassidy Standridge-Lucille Bluebonnet-White

Purse  Blue

Kim Custer -SpringCreek Red- Patty Ennen-Friend All Others Pam Stokes-Rural Neighbors Joann Chamberlain-Ninnekah

OHCE Food Preservation

                Blue Friend-Lucile-Blue Bonnet-Red Ninnekah-Rural Neighbors-SpringCreek

Open Class Results

Best In Show Gardening

4H & Open Class Crops Combined -Konner Shebester-Large Tomatoes

Home Gardening 

Vegetables

Potatoes, Yellow, White, or russet

1st Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Kara Pettijohn

Potatoes, Red

1st Konner Shebester

Okra

1st Maretta Rogers – 2nd Konner Shebester - 3rd Jessie McCallister

Onions, Yellow

1st Joyce Stockton – 2nd Darrold Courtney – 3rd Sharron Courtney

Onions, White

1st Coralei Nelson – 2nd Oscar Nelson – 3rd Georgia Nelson

Onions, Red

1st Coralei Nelson – 2nd Oscar Nelson

Squash, Winter, Butternut

1st Oscar Nelson

Squash, Winter, Other

1st Ben Tindle

Squash, Summer Zucchini

1st Ben Tindle

Squash, Summer, Yellow Straight Neck

Kambrie Keller

Squash, Summer, Yellow Crook Neck

1st Trinity Keller

Sweet Potatoes

1st Patsy Linn

Pepper, Jalapeno

1st Maretta Rogers – 2nd Jessie McCallister

Pepper Sweet Bell Pepper

1st Konner Shebester – 2nd Jyme Tiner

Pepper, Sweet Banana Pepper

1st Jessie McCallister

Tomatoes, Large Type

1st Konner Shebester

Tomatoes, Cherry Type

1st Trinity Keller – 2nd Sharon Courtney – 3rd David Courtney

Watermelon Oblong

1st Kambrie Keller

Misc. Vegetables

1st Coralei Nelson – 2nd Georgia Nelson – 3rd Oscar Nelson

Pears, Plate of Five

1st Abby Pettijohn

Misc. Fruit

1st Sharon Courtney

Open Class Flower Show

Foliage Plant (Croton)

Senior 1st Place Abby Pettijohn – Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun

Foliage Plant (Dumbcane)

Adult 1st Place Shirley Burns

Foliage Plant (Dracaena)

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Eddie Rathbun

Foliage Plant (Rubber Plant)

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Shirley Burns

Foliage Plant (Philodendron)

Junior 1st Place Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Place Lindley Lee

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun - 2nd Place Marcia Terry

Foliage Plant (Any Other Foliage Plant)

Junior 1st Place Chloe King

Adult 1st Place Pat King

Potted Flowering Plant (African Violet)

Junior 1st Place Keegan Wallace

Adult 1st Place Judy Atkins – 2nd Place Lynn Heck

Potted Flowering Plant (Begonia)

Junior 1st Place Nathan Pettijohn

Potted Flowering Plant (Any Other Flowering Plant)

Junior 1st Place Kara Pettijohn

Senior 1st Place Abby Pettijohn

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Shirley Burns

Cacti-Under 6”

Junior 1st Place Coralei Nelson – 2nd Place Nathan Pettijohn – 3rd Place Kara Pettijohn

Senior 1st Place Sara Dunn – 2nd Place Alex Dunn – 3rd Place Abby Pettijohn

Adult 1st Place Shirley Burnes

Cati-Over6”

Junior 1st Place Kara Pettijohn – 2nd Place Brain Dunn

Adult 1st Place Dorothy Burks – 2nd Place Linda Rathbun – 3rd Place Amanda Brown

Succulent-Under 10”

Junior 1st Place Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Place Chloe King – 3rd Place Lindley Lee

Senior 1st Place Sara Dunn

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Eddie Rathbun

                

Succulent- Over 10”

Junior 1st Place Kara Pettijohn – 2nd Landry Lee

Senior 1st Place Maggie Evans

Adult 1st Place Pat King

Hanging Baskets (Asparagus Fern)

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Eddie Rathbun

Hanging Baskets (Airplane/Spider Plant)

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun

Hanging Baskets (Swedish Ivy)

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun

Hanging Baskets (Philodendrons)

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun – 2nd Place Amanda Brown

Hanging Baskets (Any Other)

Adult 1st Place Linda Rathbun

Potted Plants (Ornamental Pepper)

Adult 1st Place Basil Reed

Potted Plants (Herb)

Adult 1st Place Basil Reed

Potted Plants (Several Varieties Combined)

Adult 1st Place Jyme Tiner 

Potted Plants (Unique Potted Plant)

Adult 1st Place Pat King – 2nd Place Linda Rathbun

Potted Plants (Any Other Potted Plant)

Junior 1st Place Chloe King

Senior 1st Place Sara Dunn

Adult 1st Place Shirley Burns

Floral Arrangement (Artificial) Vertical

Adult 1st Place Ruby Brush

Floral Arrangement (Fresh) Vertical

Adult 1st Place Marcia Terry 

Wreath Large 

Junior 1st Place Eastn Witt

Adult 1st Place Peggy Eiss

Wall Or Door Swags-Large

1st Place Cynthia Walker

Cut Flowers (Rose)

Junior 1st Place Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn – 3rd Place Ryder Drennan

Senior 1st Place Emma Young – 2nd Place Abby Pettijohn

Adult 1st Place Sharon Courtney 2nd Place Terri Moorman

Cut Flowers (Zinnia)

Junior 1st Place Olivia Lewis – 2nd Place Ryder Drennan – 3rd Place Rush Lewis

Adult 1st Place Marla Tharp – 2nd Place Judi Atkins – 3rd Place Marcia Terry

Cut Flowers (Marigold)

Adult 1st Place Marla Tharp – 2nd Place Terri Moorman – 3rd Place Sharon Courtney

 Flowers (Mic.)

Junior 1st Place Rush Lewis – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn – 3rd Place Nathan Pettijohn

Senior 1st Place Abby Pettijohn

Adult 1st Place Marla Tharp – 2nd Place Terri Moorman – 3rd Place George Tiner

Dish Garden Of Plant Life

Junior 1st Place Audryanna Brown – 2nd

Senior 1st Place Charramaiynne Brown

+Adult 1st Place Amanda Brown

Open Class Food Preparation -Adult

Loaf Of Bread (White)

1st Shirley Burns

Loaf Of Bread (Whole Wheat)

1st Place Shirley Burns

White Rolls

1st Place Shirley Burns – 2nd Place Roberta Hinkle

Sweet Rolls 

1st Place Roberta Hinkle – 2nd Place Shirley Burns

Misc. Yeast Bread

1st Place Shirley Burns – 2nd Place Lynita Nelson

Loaf of Nut Bread

1st Place Peggy Eiss – 2nd Place Karl Eiss – 3r Place Terri Moorman

Loaf of Fruit Bread

1st Jyme Tiner

Misc. Quick Bread

1st Jyme Tiner – 2nd Place Terri Moorman

Peanut Brittle

1st Place Debbie Brown

Rolled or Cut Cookies

1st Place Terri Moorman – 2nd Place Melissa Ashford

Drop Cookies

1st Jyme Tiner – 2nd Place Shirley Burns – 3rd Place Terri Moorman

Bar Cookies

1st Place Debbie Brown

Pound Cake 

1st Place Shirley Burns

Layer Cake 

1st Shirley Burns

Misc. Cake 

1st Shirley Burns

Gluten Free Cookies

1st Shirley Burns

Open Class Food Preservation 

Canned Fruits

Peaches 

1st Place Karl Eiss – 2nd Place Jyme Tiner – 3rd Place Peggy Eiss

Canned Vegetables

Beans, Snap/Green (No Fancy Pack)

1st Place Kandice Doan – 2nd Place Debbie Brown – 3rd Place Elaine Drennan

Corn

2nd Place Kandice Doan

Soup Mixture 

1st Place Elaine Drennan

Tomatoes

1st Place Elaine Drennan – 2nd Place Debbie Brown – 3rd Place Peggy Eiss

Tomato Juice 

1st Place Sharon Courtney – 2nd Place Elaine Drennan

Pickles 

Beat Pickles 

1st Place Lynita Nelson

Bread & Butter Pickles

1st Sharon Courtney

Cucumber Dill 

1st Addison Strandridge – 2nd Place Danial Fulton – 3rd Place Kandice Doan

Cucumber (Sweet)

1st Place Daniel Doan

Picante Sauce 

1st Place Elaine Drennan

Salsa 

1st Place Debbie Brown – 2nd Place Sharon Courtney – 3rd Place Karl Eiss

Pickled Okra 

1st Place Kambrie Keller

Relish 

1st Place Jyme Tiner – 2nd Place Peggy Eiss – 3rd Place Merissa McDermett

Any Other Pickle

1st Place Patsy Linn – 2nd Place Daniel Fulton – 3rd Place Debbie Brown

Preserves

Preserves

1st Place Sharon Courtney – 2nd Place Georgia Nelson – 3rd Place Bergundy Nelson

Jelly – Grape

1st Place Georgia Nelson – 2nd Place Bergundy Nelson – 3rd Place Lynita Nelson

Jelly – Plum

1st Place Melissa Ashford – 2nd Place Kandice Doan

Jelly – Blackberry

1st Kandice Doan – 2nd Amanda Nickels

Jelly – Apple 

1st Place Amanda Nickels

Fruit Butter

1st Place Jyme Tiner – 2nd Place Amanda Nickels

Fruit Jam

1st Place Lynita Nelson – 2nd Place Elaine Bitsche

Dehydration

Dehydration – Any Type Fruit

1st Place Georgia Nelson – 2nd Place Amanda Nickels – 3rd Place Jyme Tiner

Dehydration – Any Type Vegetable

1st Place Hayden Ladyman – 2nd Place Amanda Brown

Dehydration – Any Type Herb

1st Place Bergundy Nelson

Open Class Art Division

Oil Painting 

1st Place Charramaiyne Brown

Acrylic Painting

1st Place Sharon Courtney – 2nd Place Marcia Terry -3rd Place Maggie Evans

Watercolor Painting

1st Place Sharon Courtney -3rd Place Charramaiyne Brown

Graphite

1st Place Marla Tharp -2nd Place Peggy Eiss -3rd Place Charramaiyne Brown

Fused Glass –Jewelry

2nd Place Sage Payne

Mosaic Art - Outdoor Mosaic Art

1st Place Charramaiyne Brown – 2nd Place Amanda Brown

Open Class All Other Art Division

Dolls 

1st Place Peggy Eiss

Decorated Baskets

1st Place Peggy Eiss

Miscellaneous Craft

1st Place Kelvie Thrasher – 2nd Place Gordonna Snow – 3rd Place Charramaiyne Brown

Decorated Wood Item

1st Place Sharon Courtney

Small Wood Crafted Item (18 Inches and Smaller)

1st Place Dorothy Burks – 2nd Place Jyme Tiner

Large Wood Crafted Item (Over 18 Inches)

1st Place Lee VanderLugt – 2nd Place Karl Eiss

Open Class – Photography

Nature 

1st Place Littleton Fowler – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown – 3rd Place Allura Killman

Action 

1st Place Claire Janssen – 2nd Place Littleton Fowler – 3rd Place Marcia Terry

Landscape 

1st Place Sammie Mc Lendon – 2nd Place Claire Janssen – 3rd Place Alexandraya Brown

People

1st Place Littleton Fowler – 2nd Place Claire Janssen – 3rd Place Brenda Davidson

Black And White

1st Littleton Fowler – 2nd Place Sammie McLendon 3rd Molly Williamson

Misc.

1st Place Claire Janssen – 2nd Place Brenda Davidson 3rd Place Sammie McLendon

Open Class – Junior Division – Ages 9-14

Paintings-Oil or Acrylic

1st Place Brooklynn Lacy – 2nd Place Olivia Evans – 3rd Place Chris Rice

Picture – Pencil or Charcoal

1st Place Brooklynn Lacy – 2nd Place Katie Jones – 3rd Place Chloe King

Pastels or Chalk

1st Place Melissa Smith – 2nd Place Chloe King – 3rd Place Rossalyn Doan

Wood Accessory 

1st Place Kambria Keller – 2nd Place Ava Johnson

Leathercraft 

1st Place Mesa Payne – 2nd Place Camryn Castrellon

Photography 

Nature 

1st Place Katie Jones

Action 

1st Place Katie Jones

Landscape 

1st Place Brooklyn Lacy – 2nd Place Katie Jones

People 

1st Place Molly Williamson – 2nd Place Katie Jones

Black And White

 1st Place Katie Jones

Miscellaneous 

1st Place Brooklynn Lacy – 2nd Place Katie Jones – 3rd Place Molly Williamson

Rolled or Cut Cookies (3)

1st Place Kara Pettijohn

Drop Cookies (3)

1st Place Lilly Ravan – 2nd Place Ava Johnson

Bar Cookies (3)

1st Place Camryn Castrellon

Misc. Cookies (3)

1st Place Gairick King

Yeast Bread (Loaf of White or Wheat)

1st Place Olivia Evans

Quick Bread (Loaf or 3 Muffins)

1st Place Camryn Castrellon – 2nd Place Georgia Nelson

Misc. Bread 

1st Place Camryn Castrellon

Cupcakes (Decorated or Plain)

1st Place Ava Johnson

Open Class Clothing Division

Decorated Clothing Item

1st Place Charramaiyne Brown

Tailored Garment

1st Place Pam Stokes 2nd Place Shirley Burns

Women’s Dress 

1st Place Shirley Burns – 2nd Place Peggy Eiss

Sleepwear, Adult or Child

1st Place Peggy Eiss – 2nd Jyme Tiner

Child’s Garment (6-12)

1st Place Shirley Burns

Knitted Garment

1st Place Brenda Bradford

Crocheted Garment

1st Place Patty Lopez – 2nd Place Kandice Doan

Sportswear or Active Sportswear

1st Place Pam Stokes

Knitwear

1st Place Peggy Eiss

Misc. Clothing And Wearable Craft

1st Place Kandice Doan – 2nd Place Gordona Snow

Open Class 8 & Under

Craft

Fabric/Yarn Craft

1st Place Coralei Nelson – 2nd Finley Morgan 3rd Place Audryanna Brown

Wood Craft

1st Place Everly Couch – 2nd Place Trinity Keller

Bead Craft 

1st Place Laramie Sparks - 2nd Place Everly Couch – 3rd Place Audryannah Brown

Misc. 

1st Place Jace Payne – 2nd Place Audryannah Brown – 4th Place Coralei Nelson

Sewing Article

Pot Holder 

1st Place Coralei Nelson

Misc.

coralei Nelson

Art

Painting Acrylic

1st Place Everly Couch – 2nd Place Eduardo Varela – 3rd Place Clara Williamson 4th Place Kinsley   Comer

Finger Painting or Water Color

1st Place Coralei Nelson – 2nd Place Eduardo Varlea – 3rd Place Madison King

Drawing

1st Place Coralei Nelson – 2nd Place Clara Williamson -3rd Place Caleb Williamson 4th Place Eduardo Varela

Photography 

1st Place Laramie Sparks – 2nd Place Finley Morgan

Misc. Art

1st Place Trinity Keller – 2nd Place Finley Morgan – 3rd Place Audryannah Brown- 4th Place Coralei Nelson

Food Preparation

Cookies 

1st Place Eduardo Varela – 2nd Place Nathan Pettijohn – 3rd Place Isabelle Doan – 4th Place Madison King

Brownies

1st Place Finley Morgan – 2nd Place Eduardo Varela – 3rd Place Kareah Cox

Cupcakes

1st Place Laramie Sparks – 2nd Place Eduardo Verela

Misc. Cooking 

1st Place Coralei Nelson

4-H Results 

Section 4303 Expressive Arts 

Fine Art-Pencil, Charcoal, Ink Pastels, Chalk

1st Place Ellen Williamson – 2nd Place Ben Williamson – 3rd Place Anastasia McLamb

Fine Art-Water Color

1st Place Molly Williamson -2nd Place Ava Mitchell – 3rd Place Anastasia McLamb

Fine Art-Oil or Acrylic

1st Place Molly Williamson – 2nd Place Abby Tindle – 3rd Place Ellen Williamson

Pottery-Original Design From Clay Using A Process of Hand Molding or a Potters Wheel 

1st Place Ava Adair Mitchell -2nd Place Samatha Dibbern - 3rd Place Olivis Evans

Nature Craft – Article Made from Natural Materials Including Weaving or Basket Making

1st Place Molly Sayler – 2nd Place Matty Tindle

Bread Craft Article

1st Place Eastn Witt – 2nd Place Georgia Nelson – 3rd Place Ava Mitchell

Leathercraft – Kit

1st Olivia Evans

Leathercraft – Original Design

1st Rozalyn Doan – 2nd Place Curtis McDermott - 3rd Place Merissa McDermott

Hand Crafted Wax Candle

1st Place Olivia Evans

Puppet

1st Place Molly Williamson – 2nd Place Ellen Williamson

Paper Craft 

1st Place Ava Mitchell – 2nd Place Hayden Ladyman – 3rd Place Ellen Williamson

Plastic Craft- Includes but Not Limited To Lego Art

1st Place Michael Stewart – 2nd Place Hayden Ladyman – 3rd Pace Eastn Witt

Duct Tape Craft

1st Place Olivia Evans – 2nd Mellissa Smith – 3rd Place Matty Tindle

Miscellaneous

1st Place Mesa Payne – 2nd Place Ava Mitchell – 3rd Place Abby Tindle

Section 4308 4-H Food Science and Nutrition

Food Preparation

Level Two- Grades 3-5

Three (3) Muffins

1st Place Abby Roberts – 2nd Place Aubrey Wilson

Three (3) Rolled Biscuits

 1st Place Molly Seyler – 2nd Place Olivia Evans

Three (3) Baked Drop Cookies

1st Place Marissa McDermott – 2nd Place Abby Roberts – 3rd Place Camryn Castrellon

Level Three- Grades 6-8

One-Half Loaf of Any Yeast Bread

1st Place Georgia Nelson

Three (3) Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

1st Place Curtis McDermott

Three (3) Rolled Sugar -Type Cookies

1st Kara Pettijohn – 2nd Place Makenzie Clodfelter

Level Two – Grades 3-5

One (1) Pint or Half (1/2) Pint Jar of Jam or Jelly

1st Place Kareah Cox – 2nd Place Marissa McDermott

On (1) Pint of Half (1/2) Pint of Salsa/Picante Sauce

1st Place Ryder Drennan -2nd Place Hayden Ladyman

Level Three-Grades 6-8 Dried Fruit

1st Place Georgia Nelson

Diversity Exhibits

Level Two-Grades 3-5

Educational Poster Based on Breads or Cheese of Another Country or Countries

1st Place Eastn Witt

Level Three & Four-Grades 6-12

Educational Poster-Foods from Another Culture

1st Place Kensli Stroud – 2nd Place Maggie Evans

Section 4311 4-H Electric Exhibit

Electric Projects (Grades 3-7)

 1st Place Nathan Pettijohn

Electronics/Lightings Selection Poster (Grades 8-12)

1st Place Maggie Evans

Wood Science and Industrial Arts

Senior Level (Grades 8-12)

Woodcraft – Original Design

1st Place Alexandraya Brown

Beginning Level (Grades 3-5)

Section 4313 4-H Wood Science and Industrial Arts

Puzzle or Game 

1st Place Hayden Ladyman

Spice, What-Not or Small Shelves

1st Place Nathan Pettijohn

Book Ends 

1st Place Raylee Roberts – 2nd Place Nathan Pettijohn

Miscellaneous 

1st Place Nathan Pettijohn 

Advanced Level (Grades 9-12

Miscellaneous

1st Place Abby Pettijohn

Refinished Item

1st Place Maggie Evans

Metalwork

Senior (Grades 8-12)

Embossed, Tooled, Etched

1st Place Alexandraya Brown – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown

Gas Shielded Welding

1st Place Rocky Byrd

Section 4314 Shooting Sports 

Junior Division (Grades 3-7_

Archery 

1st Place Mesa Payne – 2nd Place Eastn Witt

.22 Rifle

1at Place Xander Stroud

Senior Division (Grades 8-12)

Archery Safety 

1st Place Charramaiyne Brown

All Other Discipline Safety

1st Place Ben Tindle

Archery 

Alexandraya Brown 

Hunting and Wildlife

1st Place Ben Tindle

Section 4316 - Forestry 

Three Leaf Exhibits 

Grades 3-5

Collection Of 10 Leaves From Threes Native to Oklahoma

1st Place Hayden Ladyman

Self-Determined Exhibit

Grades 8-12 

1st Place Maggie Evans 

Section 4318 4-H Wildlife 

Junior (Grades 3-7

Fifteen (15) Different Kinds of Plants, Trees or Shrubs Known to Provide Food or Cover For Wildlife, Mounted on Food and Cover Cards

1st Place Hayden Ladyman

Self-Determined Jr.

1st Place Gauge Ratzlaff – 2nd Place Ellen Williamson – 3rd Place Clay Mitchell

4-H Fisheries

Junior (Grades 3-7)

Display Board Showing Steps In Tying Two (2) Kinds of Fishing Knot Used in Tying Line or Leaders 

1st Place Kara Pettijohn

Self-Determined Fish Project

1st Place Gauge Ratzlaff – 2nd Place Eastn Witt

Senior (Grades 8-12)

Self-Determined Fish Project

1st Place Kenlynn Chaney

4-H Bird 

Junior (Grades 3-7)

Display A Single Unit Bird House, Home Constructed

1st Place Ryder Drennan – 2nd Place Lindsay Spray

Wildflower Study 

Junior (Grades 3-7)

Poster Showing Parts of a Wildflower Blossom

1st Place Hayden Ladyman

Section 4319 4-H Environmental Stewardship

Junior (Grades 3-7)

Recycled Item 

1st Place Olivia Evans – 2nd Place Ryder Drennan – 3rd Place Hayes Devine

Recycled Item (Grades 8-12)

1st Place Sage Payne

Section 4324 Horticulture Terrariums

(Grades 9-12)

Individual Self-Directed Environmental Stewardship Project (All Grades)

(Grades 9-12)

1st Place Alexandreya Brown

Section 4324 Horticulture 

Terrariums 

Grades 3-5 

1st Place Hayden Ladyman

Grades 6-8

1st Place Georgia Nelson

Grades 9-12 

1st Place Alexandraya Brown – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown

4-H Crops Section 4320

Crops In Our Lives Poster Exhibit - Grades 3-5

1st Place Ava Mitchell – 2nd Place Gauge Ratzlaff

Section 4325 Companion Animals

Junior Division Grades 3-7

Companion Animal Poster

1st Place Savanna Louge – 2nd Place Eastn Witt

Senior Division Grades 8-12

Companion Animals Poster

1st Place Emma Louge – 2nd Place Alexandraya Brown

Companion Animal Single Photo Entry

1st Place Alexandraya Brown

Other Companion Animal Item

1st Place Sage Payne

Section 4300 Communication Arts

Beginner (Grades 3-5)

Class 1 - 4-H promotional poster designed to recruit 4-H members, volunteers, promote any 4-H event or promote 4-H project.

1st Place Rozalyn Doan – 2nd Place Laundrie Hughes – 3rd Place Olivia Evans

Class 2 Poster designed to promote 4-H and use the national champaign “4-H Grows Here”.

1st Place Ava Mitchell – 2nd Place Clay Mitchell – 3rd Place Olivia Evans

Class 4 – 4-H promotional poster designed to recruit 4-h members, volunteers, promote any 4-h event or promote 4-H event or promote 4-H project.

1st Place Kara Pettijohn

Advanced (Grades 9-12)

Class 7 – 4-H promotional poster designed to recruit 4-H members, volunteers, promote any 4-H event or promote any 4-H project.

1st Place Alexandraya Brown – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown – 3rd Place Jessie McCallister

Class 8 – Poster designed to promote 4-H and use the national campaign “4-H Grows Here”.

1st Place Maggie Evans

Section 4301 Educational Booth Display

Educational Both Display 

Class 1 Educational Booth Display (other than community service or “4-H Grows Here”.)

1st Place Horse Club – 2nd Place Shelby Kelsey – 3rd Place Jeremiah Lam

Class 3 Display using national campaign “4-H Grows Here”.)

1st Place Shelby Kelsey – 2nd Place Gauge Ratzlaff

Section 4302 4-H Photography 

Level 1 Focus on Photography 

Junior Class (Grades 3-7)

Photos one From Each Category: People, Animals, Plant Life & Scenery

1st Place Molly Seyler

4 Photos of People Doing Different Things

1st Place Molly Williamson

4 Otherwise Outstanding Photos Showing Common Mistakes

1st Nathan Pettijohn

Series of 4 Photos Telling A Story

1st Place Kareah Cox

Best Individual Photo Made This Year

1st Place Samantha Dibbern – 2nd Place Ellen Williamson – 3rd Place Molly Seyler

Senior Class (Grades 8-12)

4 photos, One From Each of The Categories: Animals, Plant Life & Scenery

1st Place Charramaiyne Brown – 2nd Place Gunner Morgan

4 Photos of People Doing Different Things

1st Place Gunner Morgan

Series of 4 Photos Telling a Story

1st Place Gunner Morgan

Best Individual Photo Made This Year

1st Place Abby Pettijohn – 2nd Place Shane Williamson

Level 2 Controlling The Image

Junior Class (Grades 3-7)

Best Individual Photo Made This Year

1st Place Abby Tindle

Senior (Grades 8-12)

Best Individual Photo Made This Year

1st Place Claire Janssen – 2nd Place Shane Williamson

Level 3 Mastering Photography

A Landscape or Nature Photos

1st Place Alexandraya Brown

Best Individual Photo Made This Year

1st Place Alexandraya Brown

Section 4303 4-H Expressive Arts

Senior (Grades 8-12)

Fine Art-Pencil, Charcoal, In, Pastels, Chalk

1st Place Kenlynn Chaney – 2nd Place Shane Williamson – 3rd Place Calista Castrellon

Fine Art-Water Color

1st Place Katie Jones – 2nd Place Kenlynn Chaney – 3rd Place Calsita Castrellon

Fine Art Oil or Acrylic

1st Place Maggie Evans – 2nd Place Sara Dunn – 3rd Place Calista Castrellon

Pottery-Original Design Made From Clay Using A Process of Hand Molding or a Potters Wheel

1st Place Kenlynn Chaney – 2nd Place Katie Jones – 3rd Place Maggie Evans

Print Process Article- Block printing and Other Printing Methods

1st Place Sage Payne

Bread Craft Article

1st Place Alexandraya Brown – 2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown – 3rd Place Sage Payne

Leather-Kit 

1st Sage Payne

Leathercraft Original Design

1st Place Sage Payne – 2nd Place Calista Castrellon – 3rd Place Makenzie Coldfelter

Hand Crafted Wax Candle

1st Place Maggie Evans

Handcrafted Gel Candle

1st Place Kenlynn Chaney – 2nd Place Maggie Evans

Paper Craft 

1st Place Charramaiyne Brown

Plastic Craft-Includes but Not Limited to Lego Art

1st Place Emma Young

Duct Tape Craft

1st Place Charramaiyne Brown

Miscellaneous 

1st Place Calista Castrellon – 2nd Place Sage Payne – 3rd Place Katie Jones

Section 4304 Science and Technology Division

Flat Flyer 

Juniors 

1st Place Brian Dunn

Seniors 

1st Place Abby Pettijohn – 2nd Place Makenzie Clodfelter

Power Point Presentation

Juniors 

1st Place Rozalyn Doan

Seniors

1st Place Charramaiyne Brown

Poster 

Juniors 

1st Place Molly Williamson – 2nd Place Eastn Witt

Seniors 

1st Place Charramiyne Brown

Hand Drawn Map

Juniors 

1st Place Ben Williamson

Seniors

Shane Williamson 

4-H Design & Construction Section 4306

(Grades 6-8)

Fashion Garment or Accessory

1st Place Brileigh Durgin – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn

(Grades 9-12)

One-Piece Lined or Unlined Garment

1st Place Maggie Evans

Interior Design & Construction

(Grades 3-5)

Home Accent Bedroom

1st Place Aubrey Wilson

Recycled/Upcycled Furniture

1st Place Olivia Evans

Designed Storyboard

1st Place Maggie Evans

Recycled/Upcycled Furniture

1st Place Maggie Evans 

4-H Design & Construction Section 4306

Hobbies/Textile Design & Construction

(Grades 3-6)

Decorative Textile Technique

1st Place Olivia Evans

Textile Fabric Creation

1st Place Kara Pettijohn – 2nd Place Ellen Williamson – 3rd Place Maggie Evans

 Art By Hand 

1st Place Olivia – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn

Repurposed Textile Creation

1st Place Olivia Evans

Grades 7-12

Textile Fabric Creation

2nd Place Charramaiyne Brown

Needle Art by Hand

1st Place Georgia Nelson

Hand Pieced and/or Hand Appliqued Item Finished With hand Quilting

1st Place Brian Dunn

Section 4307 Babysitting/Child Care

Junior (Grades 3-7)

Basic First Aid Kit

1st Place Hayden Ladyman – 2nd Place Clay Mitchell

Section 4312 Model Rocketry 

Junior Division (Grades 3-7)

Poster Showing The Parts of a Model Rocket

1st Place Olivia Evans

Model Rocket Made From a Kit

1st Place Nathan Pettijohn

Poster on Any Other Topic Pertaining to Rocketry

1st Place Ben Williamson

Senior Division (Grades 8-12)

Poster or Display Showing the Parts of a Model Rocket

1st Place Maggie Evans

Entomology Natural Sciences Division Section 4315

Extracted Honey, One-Pint Jar

1st Place Georgia Nelson

Section 4322 4-H Home Gardening

Potatoes, Yellow, White or Russet, 3 Specimens

1st Abby Pettijohn

Potatoes, Red, 3 Specimens

1st Ryder Drennan – 2nd Kara Pettijohn – 3rd Abby Pettijohn

Okra, 6 Pods 

1st Place Ryder Drennan – 2nd Place Jessie McCallister – 3rd Place Kara Pettijohn

Onions, Yellow, 3 Specimens

1st Place Georgia Nelson – 2nd Place Ryder Drennan -3rd Place Kara Pettijohn

Onions, White, 3 Specimens

1st Place Georgia Nelson

Onions, Red, 3 Specimens

1st Place Georgia Nelson

Squash, Winter, Other

1st Place Ben Tindle

Squash, Summer, Zucchini, 2 Specimens

1st Place Kara Pettijohn

Squash, Summer, Yellow Strait Neck, 2 Specimens

1st Place Nathan Pettijohn

Pepper, Jalapeno, 5 Specimens

1at place Abby Pettijohn – 2nd Place Kara Pettijohn – 3rd Place Ryder Drennan

Pepper, Other Hot Pepper, 5 Specimens

1st Ryder Drennan – 2nd Place Dannlyan Rodriguez -3rd Place Curtis McDermott

Pepper, Sweet Bell Pepper, 5 Specimens

1st Place Ryder Drennan

Pepper, Banana Pepper, 5 Specimens

1st Place Ryder Drennan -2nd Place Marissa McDermott -3rd Place Dannlyan Rodrigues

Tomatoes, Large Type, 5 Specimens

1st Place Ryder Drennan

Tomatoes, Cherry Type (1 ½ “ or Less In Diameter), 5 Specimens

1st Place Nathan Pettijohn – 2nd Place kara Pettijohn -3rd Place Jessie McCallister

Pears, Plate of Five

1st Place Nathan Pettijohn -2nd Place Kara Pettijohn

Home Garden Food Basket 

J.R. Division (Grades 3-7)

1st Place Ryder Drennan

Cloverbuds 

Participants 

 Finley Morgan 

Laramie Sparks 

Jordan Gonzales 

Izabelle Doan

Audreyannah Brown 

Karsyn Sawatzsky 

Embery Sawatzsky 

Shawn Winkler

Zoey Grissam 

Gracie Dorsey 

Caleb Williamson 

Clara Williamson

Maddie Ladyman 

Eduardo Varela 

Dillion Ravan 

Clara Basford 

William Dunn 

Nelson Schrock

