The 108th Grady County Free Fair officially began on Thursday. That evening, several ceremonies took place including a ribbon cutting, Fair Honoree recognition, a cake auction and the crowing of the Grady County Fair Queen and Little Miss. Peggy and Rufus McMahon were honored with the title of Grady County Fair Honorees. Kirbey Balenseifen of Tuttle was crowned this year’s Little Miss and Kelsi McCarthey of Tuttle was crowned Grady County Fair Princess. 

