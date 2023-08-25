The 108th Grady County Free Fair officially began on Thursday. That evening, several ceremonies took place including a ribbon cutting, Fair Honoree recognition, a cake auction and the crowing of the Grady County Fair Queen and Little Miss. Peggy and Rufus McMahon were honored with the title of Grady County Fair Honorees. Kirbey Balenseifen of Tuttle was crowned this year’s Little Miss and Kelsi McCarthey of Tuttle was crowned Grady County Fair Princess.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
featured
Grady County Fair Honorees recognized, Fair Princess, Little Miss crowned
- Photos by Jessica Lane
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- GALLERY: Grady County Fair Princess, Little Miss Pageant contestants showcase talents
- FOOTBALL: Fightin’ Chicks ready for 2023 season
- Grady County Fair Honorees recognized, Fair Princess, Little Miss crowned
- FOOTBALL: Blanchard enters season with high expectations
- Former basketball coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
- SOFTBALL: Tuttle, Blanchard fare well in Heart of Oklahoma Tournament
- 108th Grady County Free Fair begins today
- #TheGoodStuff the Secret Sauce
- Chickasha City Council approves 30 year lease with It’s a Hitt Corporation
- SOFTBALL: Tuttle defeats Chickasha, remains unbeaten in district play
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.