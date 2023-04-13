The polling place for Precinct #28 has been changed, Katrina Hughes, Secretary of the Grady County Election Board, announced today.
Voters in Precinct #28 formerly voted at Middleberg School, 2130 CR 1317, Blanchard.
Effective immediately, the new polling place will be the Middleberg Baptist Church, 2341 Old Hwy 62, Blanchard. The first election held at the new location will be on June 13. All registered voters in this precinct will be receiving a new voter’s identification card. This change is due to the upcoming construction for Middleberg School.
Voters who have questions or concerns, should contact the Grady County Election Board at (405) 224-1430 or gradycounty@elections.ok.gov. The Grady County Election Board is located at 315 W Pennsylvania Ave in Chickasha. Office hours are 8-3 Monday through Friday.
