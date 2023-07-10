Grady County Sheriff’s Deputy Chase Stinson, 26, died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday night.
Grady County Sheriff Gary Boggess said Stinson was riding with his brothers in Norman on Sunday night. The accident occurred on the way home. As Stinson took the ramp off Lindsay St. onto I-35, his bike came into contact with the curve along the ramp, causing the bike to crash.
The young deputy was with the department for about two years, Boggess said.
Stinson was assigned to Bridge Creek Schools as a school resource officer. He was previously employed with the Blanchard Police Department, according to an update from the Grady County Sheriff’s Department.
“We are all heart broken of the loss of Chase, please keep Deputy Stinson’s family and ours in your prayers.”
