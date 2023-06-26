The Grady County Courthouse will be closed for a couple of days next week.
In addition to closing for the July 4 holiday, the courthouse will also be closed on July 3 for renovations.
The security vestibule will be tiled, a project which is estimated to take four days. Because the courthouse is typically closed on July 4, this will prevent the county from having to close an additional business day, according to minutes from the Grady County Commissioners June 12 meeting.
The courthouse is expected to reopen for business as usual on July 5.
The Grady County Commissioners regular meeting will also take place at 9 a.m. on Wednesday instead of Monday due to the closures.
