The Grady County Commissioners discussed clearing the clutter in the courthouse attic on Tuesday.
Bobby Cantu, Grady County Safety Director said the attic has become hazardous due to the clutter, wires taped up everywhere, running water and gas pipes throughout the space. Even the low ceilings can be a headache.
“We’re now in a place where the attic can and does pose an overwhelming and unsafe hazardous threat to the employees, public and this historical building,” Cantu said.
Because public records are stored in the attic, the public has been allowed to go up there. Cantu suggested these files be stored in an area that is safer to both the public and the files themselves. Moreover, these records are not accessible to people who are physically unable to navigate the attic, he said.
Cantu suggested that many of these documents could be digitized to minimize storage overall. The third floor of the courthouse, the former jail, is also being renovated into a storage area. Next year, the county may want to look into purchasing additional storage if necessary, Cantu said.
In addition to documents, there are desks and furniture in the attic that may be need to be stored before the commissioners can legally vote to dispose of them. Due to a state statute, commissioners who are not serving another term are limited on what they can purchase, approve or dispose of. At this time, there are two commissioners on board who are not serving a second term. This leaves many decisions on pause until January 2023, when the two new commissioners will be sworn in.
Cantu said the current situation is not the fault of anyone at the courthouse, but due to decisions that were made a long time ago. Rather than seek blame, he recommended remedying the situation as soon as possible.
District 2 Commissioner Kirk Painter agreed the public records need to be relocated so the public does not have to go into the attic to access them.
“We need to get it done. Get it done now. The public does not need to be up there. Period,” Painter said.
