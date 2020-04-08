The Grady County Conference recently recognized students.
The conference released its all-conference academic team, naming an MVP and announcing the names of top scorers from each school.
The MVP of the conference comes from Alex. Kade Bauman received that honor for the Longhorns.
Tillman Savage (Amber-Pocasset), Justin Hurley (Minco), Dakotah Davidson (Ninnekah), Kade Worden (Rush Springs), Teagan Oaks (Union City) and Dalton McGhghy were top scorers for their teams.
