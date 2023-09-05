Last week the Grady County Commissioners approved a beatification project for the courthouse landscape.
This week they approved the means to pay for it.
The commissioners approved the use of $20,000 in Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds (LATCF) for the project.
As previously reported, on Aug. 28, the commissioners approved a bid from Mahan’s Lawn and Landscape to install an irrigation system and provide landscaping and maintenance for the Grady County Courthouse Lawn. The new irrigation system is expected to keep the lawn green all year round. Flowers and other landscaping markers will also be part of the beautification project.
The LATCF funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program. The commissioners learned they were eligible for these funds earlier in 2023. The federal government has evaluated counties nationwide to determine which had a large percentage of tribal land. The LATCF may be used for any general governmental purposes, as previously reported.
