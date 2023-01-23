The Grady County Commissioners will discuss appointing a new sheriff at a special meeting next week.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Grady County Courthouse.
Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir is retiring at the end of January. Earlier this month, Weir said he recommends Undersheriff Gary Boggess to be promoted to sheriff.
As previously reported, the Grady County Sheriff’s position is open to qualified applicants until 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.
Weir was elected Grady County Sheriff in 2012 and won a second term in 2016. He is retiring early due to health concerns. The sheriff said he looks forward to gardening and taking trips to national parks with his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.