The Grady County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider implementing a county-wide burn ban.
On Monday morning, Grady County Emergency Management Director, Dale Thompson, asked the commissioners to consider a burn ban. Every fire department in the county has been fighting fires amid the drought conditions and excessive heat, he said.
The weather outlook shows temperature highs of at least 100°F for the next 10 days. There is an excessive heat warning on Tuesday, he said.
On Saturday, the Grady County Fire Department (GCFD) assisted the Cement Volunteer Fire Department with a large fire. GCFD sent 20 vehicles and firefighters were on scene from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Kim Duke, with the Grady County Fire Department, said.
Duke said local fire departments have responded to 22 grass fires since Tuesday.
GCFD has discouraged residents from performing controlled burns but they cannot forbid them without a burn ban.
The meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. on July 19 in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Grady County Courthouse.
