Because of the extreme heat and severe drought conditions expected to continue for the next several weeks by the Weather forecast in Oklahoma, the Grady County Commissioners made the crucial decision to enact a Burn Ban for all of Grady County. Ralph Beard, chairman of the board of County Commissioners, wants the communities to know the ban will be in place while being monitored and reevaluated, hopefully to be rescinded as soon as weather conditions improve.
Commissioner Beard strongly believes that continuing the burn ban for Grady County will offer some much, needed relief for the Grady County Volunteer fire fighters who have responded to multiple fire calls in recent weeks all over the county and other parts of Oklahoma especially in Western Oklahoma.
The massive amount of fires and the response definitely have been at the expense of the safety of our men first and foremost, but also the cost of their self-less help has increased leaving the departments needing additional fund for equipment, water, and snacks.
Regarding their needs, the board of commissioners has already purchased additional tires for the fire trucks, pallets of water, pallets of Gatorade and snacks, but chairman, Ralph Beard is encouraging members of the communities who would like to help with these items can do so and drop them off at any of the 12 the local fire stations in your area. We appreciate the tax revenue that has continued to keep these stations supplied with these items, but with the unusually historic, severe heat and random fires, the supply is diminishing.
Commissioners Ralph Beard, Kirk Painter, and Mike Walker would like to thank the Grady County Volunteer Fire departments for sending their units to these runaway fires being more numerous and dangerous because of extreme fire conditions.
Commissioner Beard wants to stress to the citizens of Grady County that they can be confident in the leadership and continued growth of their 12 fire departments. He appreciates the new interest in the fire departments and welcomes anyone who would like to serve your community by becoming a volunteer fireman in your areas to request a placement with Kim Duke, fireboard secretary.
The Grady County Volunteer Fire Departments are operating with all stations manned, equipped and ready to respond in our local communities. I praise their continued service and willingness to cooperative with the Chickasha Fire Departments and other local municipalities.
Please contribute to the safety of our communities by exercising extreme caution refusing to burn trash, putting off control burns, and making sure cigarette butts are out before disposing of them.
Thank you for your support!
