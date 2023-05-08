Grady County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) looked back on a year of wins on Monday morning.
The Grady County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring the week of May 7-13 as “OHCE Week.”
Mary Parish, President of Grady County OHCE shared an annual report of the groups accomplishments.
Grady County OHCE has continued to grow. Over the last year, memberships increased more than 13%. The five active OHCE groups in Grady County are well-established. The oldest is 110 years old and a few others have reached their centenarian years. Moreover, a new group formed in Tuttle in February 2023, Parish said.
Grady County OHCE has contributed nearly $7,000 for 14 continuing education scholarships and donated $2,300 to likeminded nonprofits in the county. In addition to money, OHCE has
contributed 34 entire days of volunteering across Grady County, Parish said.
Helping veterans is one of OHCE’s most meaningful projects, according to Parish. OHCE has presented several quilts to veterans in Grady County.
Last summer, Grady County OHCE held a food preservation workshop. Parish said there has been an ncreased interest in home cooking skills since the pandemic.
OHCE is a big supporter of 4H groups. OHCE sponsors awards, raises funds for membership scholarships and provides hands on activities. OHCE members also serve as judges at 4H competitions and volunteers at 4H activities.
Last year, OHCE participated in Leadership Chickasha and became a member of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
During the holiday season, OHCE donated Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to several families in need.
OHCE may be most well known for their presence at the Grady County Fairgrounds, particularly the Grady County Fair. To name a few of their activities during the fair, OHCE members create exhibits, prepare food for concessions and run the pet show.
In April, OHCE received an $800 grant, which will be used to hold a “Kitchen Basics for Youth” class. The class is for children between the ages of 11 and 17. The class will be taught from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday in July 2023 at the OSU Extension Office in Chickasha. Registration is open. Those who want to register a child may call 405-224-2216.
