The Grady County Commissioners have extended the county-wide burn ban for seven days, beginning Oct. 11.
Read a copy of the burn ban here.
In spite of the rainfall over the weekend, drought conditions continue in Grady County. The Oklahoma Mesonet shows less than a half inch of rainfall for Grady County: .48 inches in Minco and .29 inches in Chickasha and Rush Springs.
“Not enough moisture to deter any wildfires,” Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said.
The Mesonet’s Drought Map shows Grady County is still in the Extreme Drought category, Thompson said. The Oklahoma Forestry Burn Ban Map shows roughly half the counties in the state under a burn ban, including several around Grady County.
As previously reported, the burn ban prohibits Grady County residents from setting fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands. The ban also prohibits campfires, bon fires and trash burning.
The burn ban does make some exceptions for road construction projects, welding/cutting and torch/grinding activities. Moreover, outdoor grilling may be permitted under specific parameters. For example, the grilling receptacle must be over a nonflammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Fireworks are not allowed while the burn ban is in effect.
