The Grady County Commissioners have extended the county-wide burn ban for an additional seven days.
Read a full copy of the burn ban here.
The Grady County area did receive some rain, but not enough to lift the ban. The Oklahoma Mesonet’s two-day rainfall map shows an accumulation of just a little over one inch in Chickasha and Minco.
Grady County remains in the extreme drought category, as of Oct. 13, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet’s Drought Map. The drought map is updated each Thursday.
About 40 of the 77 counties in Oklahoma are currently under a burn ban, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Services.
As previously reported, the burn ban prohibits Grady County residents from setting fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands. The ban also prohibits campfires, bon fires and trash burning.
The burn ban does make some exceptions for road construction projects, welding/cutting and torch/grinding activities. Moreover, outdoor grilling may be permitted under specific parameters. For example, the grilling receptacle must be over a nonflammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Fireworks are not allowed while the burn ban is in effect.
