The Grady County Commissioners approved one of the final American Rescue Plan Act fund applications on Monday.
The revised application from the Naples Fire Station requests $80,000 to renovate their station. An addition will be added to hold a laundry room, pressure tank storage and two bathrooms.
Now that the Naples Fire Station’s revised ARPA application has been approved, the program is near the end and the county's ARPA balance is less than $100.
As previously reported, Grady County’s share of ARPA funds, about $10.8 million, has all been allocated except for $74.94. The ARPA funds were given to the county in halves, once in 2021 and again in 2022.
The county has about $123,000 in interest earned on the ARPA money. These funds may be used as general funds and do not have to be reported to the U.S. Treasury, according to Floyd & Driver, the county's legal counsel for the ARPA fund program.
The Grady County Commissioners have allocated funds to many local entities including: Grady Memorial Hospital, the Grady County Fairgrounds, Grady County Emergency Management, the Resurrection House, the Grady County Fire Department as well as rural county stations, rural water projects and premium pay for county employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.