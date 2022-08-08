The Grady County Commissioners approved over half a million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for several local fire stations on Monday morning.
The Rush Springs Fire Department will receive $40,520 to replace an extrication tool/jaws of life.
The Grady County Fire Department will receive $369,000 to upgrade their cascade system and $85,000 for washer and dryer systems.
The Pioneer Station will receive $23,500 for bathroom and station renovations.
The Harold Station will receive $27,500 for a monitor for a truck.
A bulk of the ARPA funds have been allocated for fire and water, which is a valid use of funds, David Floyd, the county’s ARPA attorney, said.
Floyd said there is also an application from the Grady County Fairgrounds for renovations.
Grady County was allocated a total of $10.8 million in ARPA funds. The county received the first $5.4 million last summer and the rest this year.
In July, the Grady County Commissioners awarded ARPA funds to Grady Memorial Hospital to hire medical professionals.
This allowed the hospital to hire Dr. Sibin Nair, M.D., who is a certified physician under the American Board of Family Medicine. He is a Sugarland, Texas native and University of Texas graduate.
