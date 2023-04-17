The Grady County Commissioners approved one of the final American Rescue Plan Act fund applications on Monday.
The application from the Naples Fire Station requests $80,000 to renovate their station. An addition will be added to hold a laundry room, pressure tank storage and two bathrooms.
Now that the Naples Fire Station’s revised ARPA application has been approved, the program is near the end.
As previously reported, Grady County’s share of ARPA funds, about $10.8 million, has all been allocated except for $74.94. The county has about $123,000 in interest earned on the ARPA money. These funds may be used in the general fund but do not have to be reported to the U.S. Treasury, according to Floyd & Driver, the county's legal counsel for the ARPA fund program.
