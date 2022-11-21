The Grady County Commissioners awarded $900,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Resurrection House on Monday.
The Resurrection House downsized their plan from the original $1.2 million estimate, Pat Brooks, who serves on the charity’s board, said. The initial estimate was expected to go towards $2.4 million in construction. However, some funding, such as a $750,000 grant, did not materialize.
In 2022, the Resurrection House applicants downsized the project to meet a smaller budget. Brooks approached the commissioners on Nov. 21 with the new plan.
The Resurrection House expansion will now cost about $1.6 million and will include a 7,200 square foot extension to the west of of the Life Skills Institute building (701 W. Colorado Ave.)
This would double the size of the kitchen and dining area in the center and add a two-story wing to the west, which will house female residents. Brooks said the new plan will make better use of the available space. The dining area will also serve as a classroom space and chapel. In the original plan, classrooms and a chapel were to be constructed separately.
The project will begin in early 2023 and is expected to finish within the year, Brooks said.
The Resurrection House in Chickasha has served the homeless in the Grady County area for 30 years.
The Resurrection House qualifies for ARPA funds due to the negative impact on nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.