The Grady County Commissioners voted to extend the county-wide burn ban for an additional 14 days.
The county has moved from the severe to extreme drought category, along with most of the southern half of the state. Every county in Oklahoma is currently under some level of drought, according to the map.
There will not be any relief until the area receives a significant amount of rainfall, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said.
The Oklahoma Forestry Services Burn Ban Map shows multiple counties are currently under a burn ban, particularly in the south portion of the state.
Read the full burn ban here.
As reported in a previous article, the burn ban prohibits Grady County residents from setting fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands. The ban also prohibits campfires, bon fires and trash burning.
The burn ban does make some exceptions for road construction projects, welding/cutting and torch/grinding activities. Moreover, outdoor grilling may be permitted under specific parameters. For example, the grilling receptacle must be over a nonflammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Fireworks are not allowed while the burn ban is in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.