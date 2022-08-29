The Grady County Commissioners have extended the county-wide burn ban for one more week.
Currently, Grady County is in the extreme drought category, along with several surrounding counties, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Monitor. Some counties have stepped down to the severe category, likely due to recent rainfall.
Similarly, there are less than 20 Oklahoma counties under a burn ban, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services’ Burn Ban Map.
The commissioners will revisit the burn ban at their next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The regular meeting is on Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.
Read the full burn ban here.
As reported in a previous article, the burn ban prohibits Grady County residents from setting fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wild lands. The ban also prohibits campfires, bon fires and trash burning.
The burn ban does make some exceptions for road construction projects, welding/cutting and torch/grinding activities. Moreover, outdoor grilling may be permitted under specific parameters. For example, the grilling receptacle must be over a nonflammable surface at least five feet from flammable vegetation.
Fireworks are not allowed while the burn ban is in effect.
