Almost all of the American Rescue Plan Act Funds (ARPA) allotted to Grady County have been spoken for.
However, the county many also receive $100,000 in Local Tribal Assistance & Tribal Consistency Funds (LATCF).
David Floyd, an attorney who was hired in 2021 to assist with handling and distribution of the county’s ARPA funds, said the program is reaching the wind-down phase.
Grady County received about $10.8 million to distribute to various county entities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This amount was received in halves of about $5 million.
So far, Grady County allotted funds to Grady Memorial Hospital, the Grady County Fairgrounds, rural water projects, county fire departments, and premium pay for county employees.
There is about $356,000 left in the county’s ARPA funds, Floyd said.
Grady County Emergency Management has put in an application for a warehouse. The Naples Fire station has also submitted an application for gear and supplies. Both projects are pending review by the Grady County Commissioners, Floyd said.
Like the ARPA funds, the LATCF funds will be received in halves, for two separate fiscal years, Floyd said.
The LATCF funds are part of the ARPA program. The federal government evaluated counties across the nation to determine which ones had a large percentage of tribal land. The federal government is now issuing funds to reimburse the county for any additional expenditures during the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant may be used for any general governmental purposes. The only restriction is the funds may not be used to pay for a lobbyist, Floyd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.