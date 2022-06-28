Four Grady County area restaurants have received state-level attention for their tasty fare.
These local favorites were featured in the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s 2022 Discover Oklahoma Dining Guide. The department announced the release of the new dining guide on Tuesday.
The guide highlights 381 restaurants across the state. In the Grady County area, this includes the Crazy 8 Cafe & Coffeehouse, J&W Grill, the Burrito Grill and Ken’s Steak and Ribs.
Crazy 8 Cafe & Coffeehouse (424 W. Chickasha Ave., Chickasha)
A fixture of Chickasha Ave., Crazy 8 Cafe & Coffeehouse was included due to their early dining options, full-service coffee bar and homemade desserts.
The guide had this to say about Crazy 8: “Locals love this breakfast and lunch stop’s hot and cold sandwiches, salads and soups––and the tasty chicken salad, which is made fresh daily.”
J&W Grill (501 W. Choctaw Ave., Chickasha)
With 65 years of onion burger mastery, J&W Grill earned their place in the dining guide.
“Since 1957, this iconic lunch counter has been the town’s go-to burger joint.” The guide goes on to praise the restaurants classic burgers, chili cheese coneys and old-fashioned breakfasts.
Ken’s Steak and Ribs (408 E. Main St., Amber)
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, Ken’s Steak and Ribs is nestled in the small town of Amber. The restaurant’s reputation has been spread via word of mouth for their appetizer ribs, salad bar classics and homey feel. The guide notes, “Diners brag about the expertly cooked steaks and the juicy, tender prime rib.”
Burrito Grill (215 W. Veteran’s Memorial Highway, Blanchard)
Just outside of the Grady County line, Blanchard’s Burrito Grill was touted “the home of the one-pound burrito” by the state guide. The restaurant also received praise for their tacos, quesadillas and salads.
The full “Discover Oklahoma Dining Guide” can be viewed as a PDF at https://www.travelok.com/brochures#brochure_D7.
