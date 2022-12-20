Grady County 4-H’er brings Christmas treats to commissioners

Alex Brown, a Grady County 4-H Teen Leader brought fudge to the Grady County Commissioners on Monday. Left to right: Ralph Breard, District 3, Kirk Painter, District 2, Michael Walker, District 1; front: Alex Brown. 

 Jessica Lane / The Express-Star

Alex Brown, a Grady County 4-H Teen Leader brought fudge to the Grady County Commissioners on Monday. Left to right: Ralph Breard, District 3, Kirk Painter, District 2, Michael Walker, District 1; front: Alex Brown. 

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you