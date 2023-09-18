Spooky season is here! Don’t be a scaredy cat. Save a life this fall by giving blood with Our Blood Institute.
All eligible blood donors during the month of September and October will receive a limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark “Got Guts?” T-shirt and one free entry to the OKC Zoo.
“Vein Drain is all about having fun with all things Halloween, but the reality is, every two seconds someone needs blood to see tomorrow,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “By giving just an hour of your time, you can save the lives of up to three patients in immediate need or going through treatment at our local hospitals.”
The OKC Zoo is your one stop shop to all things wild in Oklahoma. Enjoy world-class habitats including Great EscApe, Cat Forest/Lion Overlook, Oklahoma Trails and Sanctuary Asia where you will find the amazing animals of the Asian continent. This year is also the 40th anniversary of Haunt the Zoo, which will be returning for Saturdays and Sundays in October. Candy will be distributed at 13 candy booth locations throughout the OKC Zoo! Official treat bag required for Haunt the Zoo event, sold separately.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
