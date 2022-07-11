Job fair
Pixabay

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (Goodwill) is hosting a career fair on Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown Oklahoma City headquarters. There will be 13 local and national businesses in attendance, including:

  • Aimbridge Hospitality
  • Braum's
  • Center for Employment Opportunities
  • Force Personnel
  • Goodwill Retail, Janitorial & Security
  • Hertz
  • Love's
  • Nortek
  • OKC Housing Authority
  • OnCue
  • OTC Marketing
  • Price Companies
  • Smith Staffing

 

This event is open to the public with no RSVP required. There is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire. To learn more about this event, visit https://okgoodwill.org/event/goodwill-career-fair-5/.

          

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is located at 316 S. Blackwelder Ave. in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a locally operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 24 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill’s thrift stores fund job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs in central Oklahoma. To learn more about central Oklahoma Goodwill’s programs and services, visit okgoodwill.org.

