Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (Goodwill) is hosting a career fair on Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown Oklahoma City headquarters. There will be 13 local and national businesses in attendance, including:
- Aimbridge Hospitality
- Braum's
- Center for Employment Opportunities
- Force Personnel
- Goodwill Retail, Janitorial & Security
- Hertz
- Love's
- Nortek
- OKC Housing Authority
- OnCue
- OTC Marketing
- Price Companies
- Smith Staffing
This event is open to the public with no RSVP required. There is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire. To learn more about this event, visit https://okgoodwill.org/event/goodwill-career-fair-5/.
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is located at 316 S. Blackwelder Ave. in Oklahoma City, OK.
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a locally operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 24 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill’s thrift stores fund job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs in central Oklahoma. To learn more about central Oklahoma Goodwill’s programs and services, visit okgoodwill.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.