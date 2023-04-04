Two nurses at Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) said they need better security to deal with intoxicated and violent patients, especially at night.
Mary Beth Malone, RN and CNO, and Stephanie Tsonetokoy, RN and House Supervisor at Grady Memorial Hospital, spoke to the Grady County Commissioners on Monday.
Attacks on healthcare workers is nothing new, but the problem has escalated, Malone said.
Most of the incidents happen at night and/or on the weekends when there are fewer hospital employees on site. By the time law enforcement is able to arrive, an attack has already occurred, Malone said.
The emergency department at GMH is seeing more problems with patients intoxicated on fentanyl, meth and marijuana. One patient who had a fentanyl overdose tried to run off while they were hooked up to an IV, Malone said.
An inmate at the Grady County Jail was admitted to the hospital. Although he was put in four-point restraints and had two guards with him, the patient was able to attack the healthcare workers.
Malone and Tsonetokoy said the patient chewed anything he could get his teeth into, including his IV and wires in the hospital room.
“There are people as bad or worse than him but they don’t have a guard with them,” Tsonetokoy said.
The physical abuse from patients has included spitting, hitting, biting and hair pulling. The verbal abuse has driven some nurses to tears, Tsonetokoy said.
“Things have changed for the worse,” Tsonetokoy said. “It’s mind blowing where people stand nowadays.”
Kirk Painter, Chairman / District 2 Grady County Commissioner, said there may be funds available from the state opioid settlement that may be used to help.
“We’re going to get you some help. We don’t want to lose nurses either way, with them being fearful for their life or being harmed,” Painter said. “One way or another, we’re going to get you that help.”
