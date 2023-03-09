The Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is warning the public about a recent phone scam where the caller pretends to be a deputy.
“If you receive a phone call from anyone identifying themselves as a Grady County Sheriff’s Deputy asking for money DO NOT send them any money,” a post from the department’s Facebook said. “This is a scam. We are working on try to identify the suspects attempting to scam citizens in Grady County.”
