The Grady County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) Family Issues Committee is inviting the public to “ask someone who knows” about the marijuana and fentanyl issues in our student and youth population.
In an informative program for parents, grandparents and all interested citizens concerning these dangers in our communities, can get their questions answered by Lieutenant Jim Peek on Monday, March 6 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Grady County Fair Grounds Community Building. Additional time will be allowed if needed to cover questions.
Lt. Peek, a 27-year veteran in the Grady County Sheriff’s Department, is also a Task Force Officer with the Oklahoma City Tactical Diversion Squad of the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Justice. Lt. Peek is uniquely qualified as “someone who knows.” He works all over Oklahoma, and out of state, with educational programs and investigation of drug dealing, use, and abuse cases. In Grady County he has been talking to school children from the 8th grade up about drug dangers, particularly fentanyl. In a recent interview, Lt. Peek said that Grady Memorial Hospital is now seeing 2-3 fentanyl-overdose cases daily. He said an amount of fentanyl the size of two grains of salt would be enough to kill you and a friend. He wants to take his educational message everywhere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.