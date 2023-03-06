The Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) conducted a county-wide sweep on Saturday, netting 14 total arrests.
These warrants were a combination of felonies, misdemeanors and warrants from other counties and municipalities, according to GCSO.
Notable among these arrests were a domestic assault and battery by strangulation (after two felony convictions), embezzlement (failure to appear), motion to revoke (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) and a felony larceny of lost property out of Stephens County as well as pending Grady County charges.
GCSO reported several subjects with outstanding warrants were located as incarcerated in other facilities. The GCSO was able to place holds for Grady County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.