The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced in a press release that it is in a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
According to the press release, the partnership will be assisted by MyCare Technology and will give departments across the state access to iPads to assist anyone facing "mental health distress during the COVID-19 crisis." Sara King —of the Grady County Health Department — confirmed that the GCHD is a part of the program.
According to the press release, MyCare and the iPads will serve as resources for assistance from "behavioral health specialists" who will be provided by the ODMHSAS. According to the press release, the specialists will be able to provide assistance via telehealth.
While the program is expected to start soon, an exact date has not been confirmed.
