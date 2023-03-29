Those planning a summer vacation that requires a passport may want to apply early.
As of March 24, the Department of State has changed their wait times to process passports.
Routine passport applications now take 10 to 13 weeks, expedited service is seven weeks, Dale Thompson, with Grady County Emergency Management, said.
These wait times are up two and three weeks, respectively in each category. The change in wait time is due to high volume of passports and lack of staff at the Department of State to process them, he said.
The Department of State say they are addressing the increase in workload through recruiting and hiring and opening satellite offices to process applications.
Grady County residents can apply for passports between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the GCEM office located at 217 N. 3rd St. Residents may call to schedule an appointment at 405-222-2339.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.