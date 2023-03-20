The spring season and storm season are simultaneously underway.
Grady County Emergency Management Director, Dale Thompson, is encouraging residents to sign up for Hyper-Reach to receive free local emergency alerts.
Hyper-Reach informs users of emergencies in their immediate area, such as: floods, fires, severe weather, public health alerts, criminal activity and other emergency situations.
Grady County residents can sign up for Hyper-Reach here, by calling or text “alerts” to 405-546-2709. Alexa users can also tell their Alexa unit: “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” to get started.
The Grady County Emergency Management Facebook page has also posted a link to sign up for Hyper-Reach.
