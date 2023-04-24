The storms that trampled through central Oklahoma on April 19 left some Grady County residents with property damage.
Grady County Emergency Management (GCEM) is asking residents with structural damage to report it at damage.ok.gov.
The survey is open to property owners with damage to homes, businesses or agriculture. Primary forms of damage may include straight line winds, tornado, hail and/or flooding.
GCEM Director Dale Thompson said while officials perform a quick assessment to submit to the State of Oklahoma, they can’t see all the aftermath of severe storms. This is where residents’ reporting can help.
“The more damage reports we get the better chance of possible federal funding if approved for our county. However, it is not a guarantee by any means,” a statement from Thompson said.
Grady County was not included in the State of Oklahoma’s Declaration of an Emergency after last Wednesday’s storms, which includes Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, McClain, Lincoln and Cleveland.
Grady County residents are asked to follow the Grady County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates.
