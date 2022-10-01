A crowd of men and women, many in high heels, marched down Chickasha Ave. for the Together We Heel walk on Oct. 1. The walk raises awareness of domestic violence. Organized by the Grady County Coordinated Community Response Team, the annual walk also benefits the Intervention Crisis and Advocacy Network. At the end of the walk, a domestic violence survivor shared her story and awards were given to walk participants.
GALLERY: Together We Heel takes a stand against domestic violence
- Jessica Lane
