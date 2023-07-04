Independence Day celebrations began on Tuesday morning in Chickasha. The Stars and Handlebars parade consisted of big bikes, small bikes, golf carts and ATVs. One vehicle pulled a multicolor train for kids that snaked around the park. Tonight, the community is invited to gather at the park for the annul fireworks display.
GALLERY: Stars and Handlebars strolls through Shannon Springs Park
- Photos by Jessica Lane
