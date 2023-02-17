Pigs were the star of the Junior Southwest District Livestock show on Friday. These pics are just a peek of event, which is going on Feb. 15-18. The livestock show will continue on Saturday at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
GALLERY: Snout out to the swine show
- Photos by Jessica Lane
