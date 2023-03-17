The Annual Pre-War Swap Meet at the Grady County Fairgrounds is open today, March 17 and tomorrow, March 18. The meet has a reputation for one of the biggest selection of vehicles, car parts and other transportation items made between 1895 and 1945.
featured
GALLERY: Pre-War Swap Meet parks at Grady County Fairgrounds
- Pics by Jessica Lane / The Express-Star
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Resurrection House, Life Skills Institute founder, Kent Hibbard, dies at 66
- Chickasha Police Department warns about Facebook scam
- Anderson enters guilty plea in Chickasha triple homicide case
- Chickasha Chamber Set to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Streetery Party
- BASKETBALL: Take a look at The Express-Stars' all-tournament performers from state
- Norman mother jailed after 2-month-old son hospitalized in critical condition
- BASKETBALL: Am-Po makes run to state semifinals
- Easter egg hunts nestled around Grady County
- GCSO arrests 14 people during warrant sweep
- Oklahoma may soon have first state forest
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.