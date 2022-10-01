A hungry crowd flowed through Chickasha Ave. on Saturday, though they probably weren’t hungry for long. The Oklahoma Food Truck Championships brought in 30 food trucks from around the state. There was something for everyone: BBQ, kettle corn, Indian tacos, cuisine from the Philippines, ice cream, coffee and much more.
GALLERY: Oklahoma Food Truck Championships brings flavor to Chickasha
- Jessica Lane
