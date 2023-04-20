Several rounds of storms barreled through central Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Several news reports are showing devastating impacts in Shawnee and Cole.
While tornadoes drifted east of Grady County, the area did receive large hail and high winds. The Oklahoma Mesonet measured wind gusts up to 47 mph in Chickasha.
The Express-Star asked readers to submit their photos and stories to gauge the impact of the storms in Grady County on April 19.
A video from Mary Krahwinkel shows loose debris beginning to twirl in the sky on 16th and Dakota Ave. in Chickasha.
Crystal McFarland took a picture of dark clouds looming over the Chickasha exit on the way back from Oklahoma City. The journey included driving through three separate hail storms, she said.
Several residents took pictures of hail the size of their palms or next to equal-sized tennis balls and softballs.
Kirsten Saunier took a photo on 20th St. in Chickasha of a tall tree uprooted on the front lawn, reaching into the street.
Reagan Elkins showed a picture of a hand-sized, circular break on a windshield.
Tosh Smith took a photo of a large sheet of metal suspended in a tree.
Amanda Morris shared a photo from Verden, facing Chickasha of a brilliant—possibly double—rainbow.
Local law enforcement was good to Grady County’s neighbors, who are picking up the pieces after a damaging and deadly tornado.
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office assisted the McClain County Sheriff’s Office in Cole in the tornado’s aftermath. Deputies covered a 15 square mile area, to check on residents and local businesses as well as offer assistance, a post from Grady County Sheriff Gary Boggess, said.
Grady County Emergency Management encourages residents to report any damage to their property at damage.ok.gov. This information is used by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management to better coordinate response and recovery efforts, according to GCEM.
