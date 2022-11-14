If there was any doubt about Chickasha being ready for a drag show, Saturday night crushed it with a stiletto heel.
About 350 people gathered at the Canadian River Brewing Co. for Chickasha’s First Drag Show on Nov. 12. The event was organized by Rural Oklahoma Pride.
Harmony Styles DeLovely and FancyFeast Monroe were the co-hosts of the show. In addition to giving their all during their own performances, they introduced each drag artist: Diamond Atrius, Vicki Dillard, Selena, Gizele Monae, Sailor Creampie Monroe and Hex Reigh.
The performers chose several classic numbers to evoke an empowered and, at times, vulnerable energy.
FancyFeast sank to the floor while lip synching Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Many in the crowd sang along with the crescendo of the lovesick ballad.
Drag takes a playful approach to gender. Floor length sequin gown with a beard—why not? The audience was there for it.
The drag artists were interactive with the crowd. Each performer danced all around the brewery, mingling, dancing with and hugging audience members. The crowd returned the love with whoops, applause and dollar bills. It’s customary to tip performers at a drag show.
The vibe was supportive. Inclusivity—a given.
Sailor Creampie’s performance of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” brought tears to the eyes a pregnant audience member. Co-host Harmony Styles DeLovely went to the young woman and gave her a hug.
One young man took the mic, huddled by performers and friends, to say those two words many keep inside: “I’m gay.”
There was a lot of celebration within the three-hour show. Drag-artist, Selena, blew out the candles on a birthday cake as the audience sang “Happy Birthday” to the soon-to-be 21-year-old.
“It’s my birthday weekend, so it’s very emotional for me because I love dancing and performing and making people laugh and have fun,” Selena said after the show.
Co-founder of Rural Oklahoma Pride, Bryan, thanked Holly Dunham of Canadian River Brewery for hosting the show.
“Coming from a small community like this, we struggle. I know that Holly struggled by promoting this event. And it shouldn’t be a struggle promoting this in our community and in our times, but it is,” Bryan said. “That’s why I wanted to take two seconds to just to say how much I appreciate everyone here showing up.”
After the show, Harmony Styles DeLovely expressed appreciation for the Chickasha crowd.
“This was an amazing turnout. I did not expect this much love and support. The crowd was amazing and so energetic and enthusiastic,” DeLovely said. “Being here to witness so much love in a small town and even witnessing [someone] finding the courage to come out to his mother tonight.”
Brandon Frankowski, who attended the show, said he was happy to see this event in Chickasha.
“I thought it was a very magical night. I thought Chickasha deserved to have this night and I’m so glad that we were able to have a night like this. I hope they’re able to do more,” Frankowski said.
Rural Oklahoma Pride Co-founder, Jacob, said the group is pleased with the outcome and more shows are on the horizon.
“It was very exciting. It was not what we expected—350 plus people in one little venue. This was Chickasha’s first drag show and there’s going to be plenty more.”
Those who want to connect with Rural Oklahoma Pride may contact them through Facebook or TikTok or visit the Rural Oklahoma Pride website. Check out their podcast here.
