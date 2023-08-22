The 108th Grady County Free Fair week kicked off with the Princess Pageant on Monday night.
There were 10 contestants for Little Miss and seven contestants for Princess, all from Grady County.
Both groups performed in front of a crowd of family and friends in the North Building at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
The winner will be announced on the first evening of the Grady County Free Fair following the cake auction at 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.
The Grady County Fair Princess contestants participated in an interview, evening gown display and talent contest. Their talents ranged from singing, comedy routines, dancing, speeches and even how to make elephant toothpaste.
The Grady County Fair Princess contestants are: Shelby Kelsey of Amber-Pocasset, Abigail Odvody of Tuttle, Emma McClure of Amber-Pocasset, Libertee Condren of Tuttle, Caisyn Schroeder of Minco, Kelsi McCarthey of Tuttle and Emma Riley of Tuttle.
The Grady County Fair Little Miss contestants are: Peyton Moen of Tuttle, Ruby Walker of Chickasha, Ellie Klipp of Chickasha, Braelyn Stevens of Tuttle, Laramie Sparks of Chickasha, Caroline Tointigh of Chickasha, Elizabeth “Ellie” Hurst of Chickasha, Laikynn Carver of Middleberg, Kirby Balenseifen of Tuttle and Kylee Kirk of Chickasha.
