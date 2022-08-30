The 107th Annual Grady County Free Fair was a celebration of community talent. Whether attendees came for the tractor pull, swine show or carnival, there was something picture worthy in every corner. The Express-Star asked readers to submit photos of some of their favorite moments. We thank everyone who contributed!
GALLERY: Community shares Grady County Free Fair photos
