Town’s End CEO, Chet Hitt, discussed the future of Old Town Chickasha, a development that is expected to move forward this year.
A crowd of community leaders met in the Rock Island Depot to take part in the presentation on Monday.
In December, Hitt addressed Chickasha City Council about his multimillion dollar plan to build a Town’s End distillery, grill, retail space and recreation in the Rock Island Depot area. The name of the development is Old Town Chickasha.
The location is adjacent to Chickasha’s new downtown park and the Chickasha Leg Lamp. The Old Town Chickasha Development is expected to draw in tourism to Chickasha, especially from the Grady County Fairgrounds.
Hitt said construction could begin within the next six months. If everything goes according to plan, the first thing to open will be a barbecue restaurant in the old Savoy Hotel, called The Savoy 1902. After that, work will continue on the Mill building, which will become the Town’s End Coffeehouse and gift shop. Construction may also begin on the Town’s End Still House and Grill.
Hitt also discussed future visions for the Old Town Chickasha development, including linking the new development to the Grady County Fairgrounds. A future concept includes building a hotel for the fairgrounds and a walking bridge from the fairgrounds to Old Town Chickasha. The Drover Hotel may include hospitality and culinary classrooms for University of Science and Arts students. These future projects came from Hitt’s meetings with Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley, JP Audus of Science and Arts, and Andy Maher with the Grady County Fairgrounds, according to a pamphlet about the project.
While the bridge is still a dream at this point, Hitt said the idea of moving people from the fairgrounds to downtown will begin soon. In April 2023, a 65-seat Town’s End bus will begin shuttling people from the Grady County Fairgrounds to Chickasha’s downtown.
Several community leaders spoke at the presentation on Monday, narrating the draw of the Chickasha Leg Lamp to Hitt’s proposal and the future of tourism and economic development in Chickasha. Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was also a guest at the event. He spoke about the opportunity for economic growth in rural Oklahoma via tourism.
