Funeral Services for Athena Brownfield, 4, will be held at 2 p.m on Jan. 25 at the Stride Bank Center in Enid, according to her obituary.
Services will be under the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service and Cremation Directors. Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating.
The obituary said she loved to color and Baby Shark, that her sister and she were “joined at the hip.” It says she loved the color purple most and enjoyed playing dress-up.
Read the full obituary here.
