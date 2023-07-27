Full Gospel Church in Chickasha is holding a celebration to honor Sis. Alice Wendling on Aug. 5.
Wendling, 82, has served as pastor at the church for 52 years. The community is invited to honor her long devotion to the church at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Full Gospel Church, located at 722 N. 10th St.
Wendling developed a close relationship with God early in life. She was saved at the age of 11 in Marlow, Oklahoma.
Her days consist of working for the Lord and doing all she can to bring people closer to God. She holds a standard that she started out with and still hold to this day. From singing, playing the piano, preaching and going to every service possible. When the church bus pulls out to go to a youth service, fellowship meeting or a revival, she will likely be on the bus ready to go. She enjoys fellowship and cooking.
If you ask Wendling, she will tell you that this is her life. Never will you hear her say that she has regretted serving God. Even though at times the road may have been rough she keeps going and does not complain.
Her advice now at 82 is what it’s always been: “Stand and live for and always trust God, always pray and read your Bible.”
Wendling has seen many through the years come to God and seen many go home and has preached many funerals in 52 years at Full Gospel. From serving God and her community to being a light wherever she goes, if someone has needed prayer she will stop in a grocery store and pray.
She looks for the day God will call her home but only then will she retire, until then her life will continue to be working for God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.