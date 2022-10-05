The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will be hosting a 2-week fall “Used Book Sale” on Mon. through Sat., Oct. 17-29, 2022. There are no sales on Sundays.
The book sale is in the Library’s community meeting room at 527 Iowa Ave., Chickasha, OK.
Hours of the sale coincide with the ‘open hours’ of the Library: Mon.-Thurs. 9:30am–7pm; Fri. 9:30am–6pm; Sat., 10am-2pm.
Shoppers will be able to browse through tables filled with Children, Teen, and Adult Fiction Books, Reference Materials, Non-Fiction Books, DVDs and Book CDs.
Those purchasing items are encouraged to make a financial donation instead of paying individual prices on each of their selections. A suggested donation is $1 per book, except for children’s books.
Proceeds from the “Used Book Sale” will be used to purchase new books and materials for the Library.
Memberships in the “Friends of the Chickasha Public Library”, as well as financial donations to the Friends non-profit 501(C)3 organization, help support the mission of the organization. They may be made at any time at the Library or mailed to the Friends of the Library, 527 Iowa, Chickasha, OK 73018.
Please include your name, mailing address, phone number and email address, if available, with your membership information. Memberships are from July 1 through June 30.
For more information about the ‘Used Book Sale’ and any Library event, please call the Library at 405-222-6075.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.