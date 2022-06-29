Independence Day celebrations will be bursting in air the first four days of July in Grady County and surrounding areas.
In Chickasha, residents will gather in Shannon Springs Park for the city’s annual fireworks display at dusk on Monday, July 4. Food trucks will also be on site to give attendees something to munch on while they wait for the sun to go down and the fireworks to begin.
The City of Tuttle will hold their fireworks display at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Residents are asked to park around Main St., close to Tuttle High School for the best view.
Alex residents can celebrate the holiday in Downtown Alex on Monday, July 4. Starting at 8 p.m., there will be free hotdogs, chips, drinks and ice cream cones. Fireworks will begin after dark. This event was organized by Alex Founder’s Day.
Just outside of the Grady County area, the Anadarko Chamber of Commerce will hold their Independence Day celebration on July 1. The festivities will take place all day, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Caddo County Fairgrounds (1019 E. Broadway). The fireworks begin after dark, but lots of activities will take place throughout the day. There will be arts and craft vendors, a water slide, face painting, petting zoo, pony carousel, turtle races and more.
On Saturday, July 2, the City of Blanchard will host their Independence Day Celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. in the aptly named Independence Park (behind Sonic and Ace Hardware) at 10th St. and US-62. There will be vendors, helicopter rides, food, activities for kids, live music and military honors. Fireworks will start after dark.
