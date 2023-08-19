A former girls basketball coach has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against students.
Just a little more than two years after his arrest for allegations of sexual abuse against students, Ron Akins pleaded guilty to 10 charges and stood in court for sentencing on Aug. 17. Akins was arrested in June 2021, leading to changes throughout the Ninnekah school district.
Akins pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual battery, rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 as well as one count of attempted rape.
Akins was served a 40-year sentence that includes 15 years in jail and 25 years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
While Akins was arrested and charged in 2021 for abuse during his time at Ninnekah, the allegations of abuse also dated back to his tenure at Friend Public School. Attorney Cameron Spradling posted a victim impact statement from Shelby Boyd, who said she was abused by Akins while a student at Friend.
“It’s been 15 years since Mr. Akins groomed and sexually abused me. 15 years of overwhelming shame, guilt, self-blame, anxiety, depression, and most of all, waiting for justice. This crime has left me with deep emotional scars that I will carry with me the rest of my life. As a direct result of Mr. Akins’ actions, I have not only struggled with trusting others but more importantly the ability to trust myself. I have spent years and countless hours in therapy fighting for my life back and undoing all the damage he has inflicted upon me,” Boyd said in her statement.
Akins was arrested in June 2021 after a former Ninnekah student came forward to report the abuse. Several more victims have come forward.
