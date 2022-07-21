Water donation
Submitted by Randy Talley

Helping people in need to find shelter and gain financial literacy, the Resurrection House and Life Skills Institute serves Grady County and beyond. On Thursday, bankers from The First National Bank & Trust Co. donated $2,500 to support RH/LSI programs.  From left are SVP Chief Experience Officer Mike Van Sickle, FNBT Chairman Pat Brooks, SVP Compliance/CRA Officer Ann Manchester, VP Bank Manager Beverly White, EVP Chief Credit Officer Bill Frick and RH/LSI Executive Director Zack Bowles.

