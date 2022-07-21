Helping people in need to find shelter and gain financial literacy, the Resurrection House and Life Skills Institute serves Grady County and beyond. On Thursday, bankers from The First National Bank & Trust Co. donated $2,500 to support RH/LSI programs. From left are SVP Chief Experience Officer Mike Van Sickle, FNBT Chairman Pat Brooks, SVP Compliance/CRA Officer Ann Manchester, VP Bank Manager Beverly White, EVP Chief Credit Officer Bill Frick and RH/LSI Executive Director Zack Bowles.
featured
FNBT supports LSI/Resurrection House
- Submitted by Randy Talley
-
-
Trending Video
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Memorial Service for Doris Petitt, 79, of Chickasha, was at 11:00am, Monday, 7-11-2022 at Bible Baptist Church. Burial was at 9:00am Monday at the El Reno Cemetery, El Reno, OK. Arrangements are with McRay Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- First leg of Chickasha’s downtown park project underway
- Oklahoma overhauling tag agencies
- Extreme Monster Truck Summer Nationals rev up for Chickasha
- Christmas Cooldown Concert and Block Party set for July 30
- #TheGoodStuff: ... or should it be The Great Stuff?
- 5 THINGS TO KNOW: How can eligible households receive assistance with energy costs?
- UPDATE: Case of person found dead at SMC not being investigated as homicide
- SOFTBALL: Ninnekah players win national title
- Restaurant Customer Survey: 70% of Drive-Thru Customers Want More Automation as Wait Times Increase
- Burn ban issued for Grady County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.